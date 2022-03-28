A lack of quorum has forced the Decatur City Council to cancel this evening’s scheduled work session, Council President Jacob Ladner said this morning.
Ladner said the council will extend its normal pre-meeting work session next week by 30 minutes so the council agenda review will start at 5 p.m. The April 4 meeting will then start at 6 as scheduled.
