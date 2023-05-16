Decatur Youth Services will not get to move out of the Aquadome as some employees requested after a divided City Council on Monday shot down the proposal.
The City Council voted 3-2 against Youth Services renovating and moving into a leased facility at 1502 Central Parkway S.W.
The Aquadome sits on a closed municipal landfill. As part of a settlement with the city, 3M Co. — which deposited industrial waste in the dump — will take ownership of the property once the city completes construction of a recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park. 3M has said it plans to raze the Aquadome building and create a public park at the Eighth Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue site.
The city is also planning to build a new Decatur Youth Services facility on Memorial Drive Northwest, although it has not developed a timeline for construction.
The Aquadome Recreation Center has air conditioning issues, so the council voted Monday to buy a new air conditioner from Carrier for $24,000 that will cool and heat the recreation center portion of the building.
Youth Services then proposed moving out instead of replacing the air conditioner on the roof of its offices at the Aquadome. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the estimate for this air conditioner was about $18,000.
Lemzel Johnson, DYS programs coordinator, said some employees are fearful of the air quality at their Aquadome office.
The proposed lease was for 18 months with options for renewal. DYS is already renting half of the Central Parkway building for its boxing program. Renting the other half would allow them to put all 13 full-time employees and programs for at-risk youth in one facility.
However, the council majority said they voted against the move because of the estimated $62,030 expense for a move and renovation.
The lease of the former First Response Ambulance Service building with owner David Childers would be $2,225 a month, or $40,050 for the 18-month lease term, plus the city would spend $21,980 for renovations and work-release labor to help with the move.
The city would have spent about $44,000 more to move into the leased space for a single 18-month term than to replace the air conditioner and remain at the Aquadome.
“It doesn’t really add up financially for us to (approve the move),” Councilman Billy Jackson said. “If we can replace the air conditioning at a lower price, it just makes sense to keep DYS employees at one spot.”
Jackson said this also means Youth Services employees “won’t have to stop their services to the citizens and the children of this community while they get into the rigors of a move.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he doesn’t think the city should lease a building when they already have a safe place to work.
“Not only are we paying rent for an unknown amount of time, while we’re there, we have to make improvements to that facility. That’s an expense we just don’t have to take on,” McMasters said.
Councilman Hunter Pepper voted against the DYS move despite saying after last week’s work session that he would support it.
“After listening to some great points from Mr. Jackson and Carlton I felt that it was the right move to alter my vote,” Pepper said. “The expenditure in general pretty much changed my mind.”
Pepper’s switch amused McMasters after Pepper criticized him last week for his opposition to the move. Pepper said then that McMasters' justification for opposing the move was "irrelevant" and that “Mr. McMasters is wrong.”
“I guess Mr. Pepper chose to be ‘irrelevant and wrong’ with me,” McMasters said.
In response, Pepper said, “Mr. McMasters needs to know that people’s mind can change as facts change and we learn more facts in the process. It’s not my fault he’s the council president pro tem and, in my opinion, gets information before the rest of us get it. In some situations, he gets more information than some of us get.”
Council member Kyle Pike said moving Youth Services out of the Aquadome offices and under one roof would have benefited the department.
“The cost is more but it’s not some exorbitant amount,” Pike said. “I think there would be some improvements in having everybody under one roof.”
Pike said putting all of DYS in one facility would streamline its process and programs.
“Obviously, that’s not what the council majority wants and I completely understand their arguments against spending that much money,” Pike said. “Either way you’re going to spend money on a facility that you’re not going to need forever.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said he supported the DYS move for several reasons, including that he doesn’t want to make improvements to the Aquadome when it will be demolished in a few years.
“At least, if we spent that money to make capital improvements to the other facility, we could still use it even if we don’t own it. It would still be available to lease to the city,” Ladner said.
Ladner said he also supported the move because the Youth Services employees want to leave the Aquadome offices.
“When you have employees who, for whatever reason, just aren’t happy with their work environment, it’s the right thing to do to try to make that right,” Ladner said.
After the vote, Ladner instructed Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake to work up a proposal for a new air conditioner at the Aquadome’s DYS offices and present it Friday at the council’s 9:30 a.m. called meeting.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.