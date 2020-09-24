Decatur City Schools will receive about 2,000 acrylic glass barriers and enough hand sanitizer and disinfectant to get the district through the remainder of the school year after the City Council on Wednesday voted to use up to $825,000 of CARES Act funding for the school system.
Deputy Superintendent of Operations Dwight Satterfield said the district likely has enough disinfectant and hand sanitizer on hand to last until December, but as flu and cold seasons approach and students continue to transition from virtual instruction into the classroom, supply needs are likely to increase. He said with the city’s contribution, the system will likely have enough supplies for the remainder of the school year.
Students in pre-kindergarten through second grade, as well as some special education students, have had acrylic glass dividers in their classrooms since the start of the school year. Satterfield said he has received positive feedback about the dividers, as well as requests from teachers to place them in more classrooms. The additional 2,000 dividers will be installed in third, fourth and fifth grade classrooms, as well as additional special needs classrooms.
John Andrzejewski, the city’s chief financial officer, said Decatur received access to about $2.3 million in CARES Act funding for “unbudgeted COVID-related expenses,” but was unable to spend it all. He said the city then consulted with Decatur City Schools to see if there was a need for cleaning products or other supplies related to COVID-19. The CARES Act funds will expire at the end of the year if unused, Andrzejewski said.
“There is a nexus in keeping the kids healthy and keeping the city healthy,” he said. “If you’re trying to keep the city thriving, if the kids start getting sick or if the kids have to study from home, then parents have to take care of that, so it interferes with them going to work. It’s kind of a domino effect.”
Andrzejewski said the city submitted a request to the state to be reimbursed for the supplies, and the purchases are contingent on receiving state approval. He said though the money was allocated for use by the city, he considers the school system to be a part of the city and does not foresee issues getting state approval.
If approved, Decatur City Schools will receive almost $700,000 worth of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipe supplies. According to a price quote, the district will receive 1,152 four-gallon cases of hand sanitizer, 3,456 hand sanitizer pumps, 2,100 bucket wipe kits, 3,864 six-packs of wipe refills, and 220 55-gallon containers of disinfectant. In addition, the city will spend up to $125,000 on the acrylic glass dividers for students’ desks.
The City Council voted unanimously to purchase the supplies at a council meeting Wednesday morning. Councilman Billy Jackson was absent.
Council President Paige Bibbee said providing funding for desk dividers and cleaning supplies will help keep students safe, which will in turn keep their parents and grandparents safe and enable families to continue working through the pandemic.
“Our goal is to continue education going as it should, and keep our residents working ... so that we can hopefully get back to whatever normal is going to be,” Bibbee said. “To me, it is just another example of how well the City Council and Board of Education have worked together.”
