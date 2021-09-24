Decatur Parks and Recreation has the portion of Jackson Street Southeast, between 10th Avenue and Somerville Road, closed until 2:30 p.m. today for tree work.
City cutting trees at Jackson Street
- By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
