The City Council this week approved allocating $35 million to a new recreation center and $6 million to a new softball complex, and officials are working with Decatur City Schools to obtain land adjacent to the ballfields in return for the city building tennis courts and a parking lot.
The land sought by the city is next to Austin High School on Modaus Road Southwest and would supplement a tract of land the city plans to buy there. The proposed parking lot would serve both the ballfields and the Austin High stadium's visitors' stands.
Geotechnical surveys are also being performed at planned sites for the new recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park and the softball fields as city officials work on setting timelines for both projects.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake held an update meeting Thursday on the 29 capital projects that his department is handling or in which it is involved.
The recreation center and softball complex are replacements for the Aquadome and its fields that will be lost as part of the city's $42 million portion of a legal settlement with 3M Co. over the alleged dumping of industrial chemicals.
Mayor Tab Bowling on Thursday said the city is still working with Neal Holland and his attorney on the final contract to purchase his 34.2 acres between Modaus Road Southwest and Bunny Lane, where the ballfields are to be located.
The preliminary sales agreement is for $1.2 million, or $37,000 an acre, which the mayor said has not changed.
Jeff Dunlap, a former Parks and Recreation director who is back working part time for the department, said they realized while designing the proposed complex of eight softball fields that they needed additional space for parking.
This prompted the city to approach the school system about property that’s behind the visitors' stands of the Austin High football stadium. The additional property would allow the city to place a curve into the road that enters the complex and move one of the outfields away from Holland's property line, Dunlap said.
Dunlap said city officials met recently with Superintendent Michael Douglas, Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield and Chief Schools Financial Officer Mandi Jones and came to a proposed agreement that will have to be presented to the City Council and the school board for approvals.
As part of the proposed agreement, Dunlap said the school system would deed land to the city and, in return, the city would build six tennis courts, a parking lot and a restroom facility that could be used by the school.
Satterfield on Thursday said he's not sure if there will be any payments associated with the deal because he doesn’t know how much property the city wants.
“They talked about purchasing some of our property that runs behind the (football) stadium and baseball field that connects to Bunny Lane,” Satterfield said. “We asked them to show us what they need.”
Bowling and Satterfield said the parking lot is viewed as beneficial for both parties
“They need parking and we need parking,” Satterfield said. “We can use it for football games, and softball tournaments aren’t likely to conflict with football or school events.”
Satterfield said DCS asked for the tennis courts in return because of the growing shortage of courts in Southwest Decatur.
“We’re probably going to lose the tennis courts at Wilson Morgan and the courts at Austin Junior High aren’t in good shape so we only have the two courts at Julian Harris (Elementary School),” Satterfield said. “We would rather not have to send the tennis teams all of the way to T.C. Almon (Recreation Center in Southeast Decatur).”
The courts at Wilson Morgan Park may be removed to provide space for the planned recreation center.
Lake said the Austin Junior High courts are among the tennis courts the city is renovating. This included adding pickleball court lines so people can play both sports at the Betty Street Southwest location.
Dunlap said in his update that the geotechnical survey “is huge” for the softball complex because of the rock issues they had when they built Jack Allen Sports Complex, which is just east of the planned ballpark.
“We need to know where the rock is and at what depth it is,” Dunlap said. “We need to know how to balance the dirt and how much dirt we have to bring in. This could affect the cost of the project.”
Dunlap said the softball fields may be on different elevations because of the layout of the property, as are the fields at Jack Allen.
“This gives the facility some character,” Dunlap said.
Lake said they plan to present costs for the school land and the geotechnical study to the City Council.
---
Rec center
With respect to the recreation center, architect Jason Harper, of Goodwyn Mills Cawood, suggested that he begin working with city officials to determine the activities they want to facilitate at the new center while the geotechnical survey is being done.
Harper said he won’t be able to present an estimate on how much the recreation center will cost or a drawing for the center until the types of programs wanted there are chosen.
“Market conditions change so we won’t be able to give square footage and numbers are difficult to pinpoint until we know what y’all want,” Harper said.
Bowling asked Harper if he could present a timeline on the project, and Harper said he’s “not comfortable with setting a timeline until we define the programming.”
Lake told Harper to begin working with the city to determine what facilities should be included in the center while they wait on the geotechnical survey report.
Dunlap said they visited the new recreation centers on Sand Mountain and in Athens. They were particularly impressed with the Sand Mountain center.
“We’ve asked for cost per square foot based on today’s prices,” Dunlap said. “Jason (Lake) is getting together some costs to give us some idea of where we’re going.”
