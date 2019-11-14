Just five years after it was paved, the portion of Church Street between Somerville Road and Grant Street needs to be rebuilt, according to City Engineer Carl Prewitt.
“The pavement is failing in the curves and at the intersection (with Somerville Road) because of the trucks that come out of the plants like Bungee along Church Street,” Prewitt told the City Council at Tuesday’s work session.
Prewitt proposed that the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization pay for the $1 million project, which would require a $200,000 match from the city. MPO’s money comes from the federal government.
City Council President Paige Bibbee questioned why the street needs work when an Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program grant paid for paving the road in 2014.
Prewitt said the ATRIP project paid only for the road to be scraped and paved.
“They didn’t go in and repair where the base is failing in places,” Prewitt said. “Now we need to rebuild the road.”
Bibbee also asked if cement could be used instead of asphalt, and Prewitt said cement is so expensive it’s usually used only at large intersections. He said he wasn’t planning to use cement, although he would be willing to do so if the money is available.
“That would increase the project’s cost,” Prewitt said.
The City Council will vote at its 10 a.m. meeting Monday to recommend to the MPO that it fund the project.
The MPO, a group consisting of Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and City Council members, Priceville, Hartselle and Trinity mayors, and Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long, would then have to vote to pay for the project.
MPO Executive Director Dewayne Hellums said he hopes to get the project on the MPO agenda in December or in early 2020. Hellums said the proposed project wouldn't impact the plans for any other MPO project.
Prewitt said it would likely take all of fiscal 2020 to do the engineering and design, so the work would begin in fiscal 2021.
