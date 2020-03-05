City workers began repairing a sinkhole west of Bank Street on Wednesday to provide alternative access to a senior living community whose residents had complained about parade barriers blocking their main entrance last month.
Rickey Terry, director of Street and Environmental Services, said the sinkhole off Lafayette Street began on city property and stretched on to City Center Village's property.
The hole grew to 529 square feet — much bigger than anticipated — as Street Department workers excavated down to “good, solid ground,” Terry said.
Terry said workers found what looked like a flattened, small building in the rubble.
“That’s probably what created the sinkhole,” he said.
The workers filled the hole with multiple layers of rock and plan to put pavers on it this morning. They will let it sit for a short period, excavate a portion of the rock and refill the hole before paving over it.
Filling the sinkhole will give residents an alternate route into and out of the apartment complex when the city needs to block off historic Bank Street for parades and other events.
Carnegie Carnival had two parades and a half marathon that used Bank Street as part of its Mardi Gras celebration Feb. 22.
In the days following Carnegie Carnival, residents of City Center Village, formerly Amberly Suites hotel, submitted a petition of 55 names to Mayor Tab Bowling asking him to correct the problem.
The residents complained the Mardi Gras parade and other parades block them in their apartment complex. Some worried about their safety and health if they couldn’t get out to go to the hospital or first responders couldn’t reach them.
“It’s good that we can help residents and public safety with the repairs to the sinkhole,” Bowling said. “The owner has agreed to unlock the gate whenever there’s an event that blocks its Bank Street exit.”
Terry said he doesn’t know how much repairing the sinkhole will cost the city.
Bowling said the money for the work will come out of the Street Department budget for potholes and other road repairs.
City Center Director Jennifer Reece said she was glad Bowling and the city responded quickly to her residents’ complaint.
Reece said the gate will only be used “for the safety of our residents” during special events or emergencies.
City Center resident Maria Pennefather, the initiator of the petition, could not be reached for comment.
