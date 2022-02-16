City officials want to light the entire U.S. 31 causeway to improve traffic safety at night but say they can't pay for such an ambitious project after getting turned down for a state grant.
Instead, Decatur's City Council is considering a more limited plan of replacing and repairing the streetlights on the Hudson Memorial bridges and a portion of the causeway.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt presented a proposal at Monday’s council work session to hire AECOM to do the engineering for the project at a cost of $37,537. The project includes preparing a plan for 10 streetlight poles and seven LED fixtures. The project's estimated cost would be determined after engineering is complete.
Allen Stover, city Community Development manager, said the city applied for an estimated $2 million grant from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation Improvement Program II with the plan of repairing the existing lights and adding lights along the unlit northern half of the causeway to the U.S. 31/Alabama 20 split for safety reasons.
However, the state committee that manages ATRIP II chose not to award the grant, so city officials have to consider a scaled-down alternative, Mayor Tab Bowling said.
“The first thing we have to do is find a way to keep the rodents out of the lights,” Bowling said. “Rats apparently really like to chew on these wires to sharpen their teeth.”
Decatur Utilities Electric Manager Glenn Boyles said the city owns the lights and in the past paid his department to maintain them, but they no longer work because of age and rodent problems.
Boyles said DU occasionally has problems with rats chewing the wiring to streetlights.
“We do have issues that depend on how well the wiring (to the streetlight) is sealed up around the base with concrete and metal,” Boyles said. “Bases to the lights do get damaged by wrecks and other ways and, if there’s a small opening, the rodents will get in and cause a lot of damage.”
While the lights on the bridges are high, Boyles said their wiring crosses under the bridge and eventually to a base that’s just above or under the ground.
Prewitt said the money for the engineering would come from the city’s unassigned reserve balance. He said he didn’t have an estimate on how much the light rehab would cost.
The City Council will vote on engineering for the lighting project for the Tennessee River bridges and causeway at Monday's 10 a.m. meeting.
The 78 pole lights along the bridges and causeway were installed in 1998 by the Alabama Department of Transportation and the city took over responsibility for maintenance. From 2002 until 2020, DU maintained the lights, charging the city for its time and materials.
On Feb. 1, 2020, an accident seriously injured four DU workers at the north end of the southbound bridge. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado plowed into DU pickups which in turn collided with a boom truck. Two of the workers were ejected from the boom bucket, and two others were injured at street level. All four were there to work on the bridge lights.
Soon thereafter, DU General Manager Ray Hardin advised the city that the utility would no longer maintain the lights "due to safety concerns for our employees and the increasing maintenance requirements of obsolete facilities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.