Environmental Services is about five weeks behind on its curbside bulk-item pickup of trash and debris in Decatur, so a private contractor who is being paid $239 per hour will start today helping the department catch up, city officials said.
Council President Jacob Ladner described the situation as “bad,” with unsightly trash along many of the city’s curbs waiting to be picked up.
Environmental Services Director Daniel Boutwell on Thursday said normal routes are hitting each city street once every two weeks, but they’re behind in the pickup of items like large tree limbs and old furniture and appliances.
Boutwell said the contractor will work Fridays and Saturdays through the end of September at an estimated cost of $30,000. The city will pay the contractor $239.36 an hour, which after talking to other contractors he believes is a bargain.
“The rental includes a truck and a person to staff it,” Boutwell said. “Just a truck rental is really expensive, so I think this is a good deal.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said Wednesday the money is in Environmental Services’ budget, so the expense will not need City Council approval.
Ladner said he expects the hiring of a private contractor “will come up before the council but, if it’s a budgetary issue, I’m fine with it.” He credited Councilman Carlton McMasters with helping Boutwell find the contractor.
McMasters said he knows it’s frustrating to see trash on city streets, but it’s understandable when Environmental Services has been rife with truck and employee problems this summer.
“We just haven’t been able to keep up,” McMasters said.
At full operation the department runs 14 loader trucks with 27 employees, including the supervisor.
“Our biggest issue is at one time we had seven trucks down,” Boutwell said.
The department has three newer loader trucks that it bought in 2017, 2019 and last year, Boutwell said. The average age of the loader truck fleet is 12 years.
“We have two that are about 38 years old and most of them don’t have air conditioning,” Boutwell said. “We run these trucks pretty hard, and 80% don’t have air conditioning.”
He said the department now has nine trucks in operation, which “is the most we’ve had (in operation) since I became director Jan. 24.”
Boutwell said he’s having the same staffing problems that other businesses are having. He’s short five employees. One is on medical leave and several quit.
The curbside pickup drivers are each working 55 hours a week, and this includes working five hours on Saturday. Most are working in vehicles with no air conditioning and interiors that are falling apart. One driver used a soda bottle to prop up and level his seat.
“I feel for the guys because they’re working out in this heat,” Boutwell said. “It’s tough.”
One driver walked off of the job when his truck overheated during a route because he was frustrated with the constant truck problems and tired of working in the heat, Boutwell said.
Boutwell said he’s hired two new drivers but it will be a month before they can start work and then they have to learn the routes.
The City Council approved the purchase of two loader trucks that will be delivered in September or October. Boutwell said he’s working with Bowling and Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester on a three-year replacement plan.
He said they’ve found a plan through which they can purchase a loader truck, use it for three years and then recoup a substantial portion of the original purchase price when they trade it in for another new truck.
“In a 10-year span, this department has spent over $10 million on repairs,” Boutwell said. “We can spend $1.8 million (on truck purchases annually) at government prices, and they’ll be under warranty. With a new vehicle, all our mechanics have to do is change the oil, check the air in the tires and send it on the road.”
