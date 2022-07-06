Decatur officials who had hoped to repair Point Mallard Park's indoor ice rink, out of service for three years, say a recent estimate placing the cost at $7 million to $8 million likely dooms the project.
The city closed the ice rink in June 2019 when a routine inspection found the pipes used to freeze the water had collapsed. Repair estimates at the time ranged from $1 million to $1.4 million, depending on the level of renovation.
Councilman Carlton McMasters, whose district includes Point Mallard, has advocated for saving the rink at Point Mallard Ice Complex. However, McMasters said the new estimate, which includes renovations needed on the building and adjustments for rising costs, has changed his mind.
“As much as I want to repair the Ice Complex, it’s just not fiscally responsible,” McMasters said.
Councilman Kyle Pike said he would like to get another opinion, but he agreed with McMasters if the latest estimate is firm.
“Spending $7 million or $8 million (to repair the building for use as an ice rink) just doesn’t make sense,” Pike said.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the latest evaluation, which was done by City Engineer Carl Prewitt, shows that neither the ice rink nor the building that houses it has a future.
“Based on the information we have, it’s going to cost us an awful lot to get that building usable for other purposes,” Bowling said.
Councilman Billy Jackson was opposed to building the Ice Complex in 2000 and continues to oppose any improvement plans.
Councilman Hunter Pepper has said the city “should demolish the building.”
Daniel Frith, a longtime hockey player and coach at the Ice Complex, has been vocal that the ice rink should be saved, but he said he understands the city's position.
“I can see why city leaders wouldn’t want to spend $7 million to $8 million,” Frith said. “When it was $2 million to $3 million, I thought we could make that work. Now I don’t think we will fight it.”
Frith said it’s “unfortunate” that a building wasn't designed to last. He called this “a huge step backwards” at a time when youth hockey is particularly popular in the Huntsville area.
“It doesn’t speak well for the city ... or the people who built the complex that a building built 20 years ago can’t be sustained,” Frith said.
Frith said he applied to be a member of the Parks and Recreation Board to make sure that future buildings like the new recreation center planned for Wilson Morgan Park are built so they last longer than 20 years.
Prewitt said his estimate on the Ice Complex “really depends on what they decide to do with the building. A good portion of the estimate is all of the stuff that needs to be done to the ice rink."
“If replacing the ice rink was $1.4 million three years ago, I could almost double that expense with the way costs of materials have gone up,” Prewitt said.
Prewitt said the remainder of the cost would be repairs to the building, including a new roof and insulation.
“The superstructure appears to be sound so the building could be used for something else, depending on what the council and mayor want to do with it,” Prewitt said.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said he’s gathering information on alternative uses for the Ice Complex building.
The city recently hired Leisure Development Group to create a master plan for Point Mallard Park. Lake said he hopes Leisure will be finished in about a year. One suggestion in this plan could be the future of the Ice Complex building, Lake said.
