The city has locked in a 2.3% interest rate over 25 years on $20 million in bonds that, if approved by the Decatur City Council, officials expect to use for a Sixth Avenue streetscape, a downtown parking deck and other projects.
The move comes despite another $20 million the city has in unassigned reserves, $10.8 million in federal COVID relief funds and $42 million from a 3M settlement earmarked for recreational and community development projects.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he knows there have been some questions about why they are going to the bond market when the city has cash in reserve.
“The number of projects the city needs to address puts us well north of the $20 million we have on hand," McMasters said. "We’re borrowing at historically low rates and this doesn’t impact our aggregate debt service.
“I’ve said it several times — we aren’t a bank. Our goal shouldn’t be to hoard money. When we have excess money, it should go toward improving things for our citizens whether parks, paving or public safety.”
Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester presented the bond proposal to the City Council at a work session this week. He said $18 million in non-taxable bonds would be repaid through 2046.
A taxable warrant of $2.03 million that would be repaid through 2029 would be required because the borrowed money would go toward the portion of a parking deck that will be used for a new Fairfield Inn by Marriott planned for downtown Decatur.
“Law requires us to use taxable warrants because part of the deck will be reserved for private use,” Demeester said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said “worries about the omicron variant” of the COVID-19 virus dropped interest rates so low that bond counsel Frazer Lanier recommended the council move quickly.
Ladner said there was some discussion of borrowing $30 million “but we decided $20 million is as high as we want to go.”
City officials participated in bond rating interviews recently, and Demeester said “the results were fantastic.” The city got an Aa2 rating from Moody’s and an AA Stable rating from Standard & Poor’s.
The purchase of bonds involves passage of an ordinance that usually requires introduction at one meeting and a vote at a second meeting.
Demeester said the city locked in the rates, but City Attorney Herman Marks said they would like to get unanimous consent from the council at its 10 a.m. meeting on Monday so the warrants could immediately be approved.
If they’re unable to get unanimous consent, Marks asked the council to schedule a called meeting and Ladner said he would try to schedule a meeting on Tuesday or Wednesday if council members could attend.
Ladner said they’re still discussing which projects to fund, but they definitely plan to do the Sixth Avenue streetscape, with an estimated cost of $8 million to $10 million, and a parking deck at the corner of First Avenue Southeast and East Moulton Street, estimated to cost about $6 million.
“Other possible projects are a new farmers market, the (Point Mallard) ice rink and DYS-Carrie Matthews,” Ladner said. “There are some projects they want to do at Point Mallard but I want to see the long-range plan first.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said he supports the projects Ladner mentioned and he has one additional project he wants considered. He said possible development in Decatur’s jurisdiction in Limestone County could require a Fire Station No. 9 with a joint police precinct.
“The station would also need necessary apparatus to support operations,” Bowling said.
McMasters said a new fire station would cost a minimum of $6 million, not including staffing. He said the city also needs to replace roughly $2 million in vehicles.
McMasters said he still would like to repair the Point Mallard Ice Complex. The initial estimate for the repairs was as much as $4 million. He said the council is waiting to get some updated prices on the cost of repairs.
Point Mallard’s Duck Pond children's pool is “in need of serious repair,” and there’s still no verdict on whether to renovate or replace Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, McMasters said.
“I’d like to see at least another $2 million worth of road resurfacing,” McMasters said. “There are drainage issues to tackle and hopefully a few more parks added — preferably in District 3. Toss in the Sixth Avenue project, the parking deck and farmers market and we’ve got a lot projects to address.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.