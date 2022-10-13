The city would take control of repairs following Decatur Utilities projects requiring street cuts under a proposal that officials say would save DU money and improve road conditions if the City Council approves the arrangement Monday.
Dane Shaw, city director of development, proposed to the City Council at a work session this week that the city enter into the agreement with DU that would allow the city, rather than DU, to work with contractors to repave streets after a street cut is required for sewer rehab or water main repairs.
Shaw said the agreement would allow the city to “control the quality” of the work and DU would benefit from the cost savings the city receives due to the volume of paving it does.
“DU would have to pay three times the amount it would cost the city,” Shaw said.
DU General Manager Ray Hardin said the utility and city previously had a similar arrangement in place, but it was discontinued a few years ago.
Decatur Utilities is in the midst of a $165 million sewer rehabilitation project that requires a large number of street cuts for replacement of old clay pipes. The primary goal of the project is to reduce sewer overflows during heavy rain.
Hardin said the proposed agreement would benefit both parties.
“This is an effort by DU and the city of Decatur to improve the efficiency and quality of paving repairs that need to occur as a result of DU's sanitary sewer rehabilitation effort as well as other routine operations,” Hardin said in an email.
Hardin said the city's normal volume of paving plus the additional volume from DU-related repairs allows for much better pricing that the utility can obtain alone.
“We will work closely with the city to provide details for all cuts that need to be repaired,” Hardin said.
The takeover would improve the city’s communication with Decatur Utilities so as to avoid past issues of DU damaging recently paved roads, Shaw said at Monday's work session.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said communication between DU and the city is improving.
“A lot of strides in this area have been made,” McMasters said. “I’ve only seen two roads recently paved and then torn up by DU. Both were because of emergency repairs due to a (water) pipe burst.”
Shaw said the city shouldn’t incur any cost under the agreement since the city would just pass along the cost to Decatur Utilities. An Engineering Department employee would likely manage contracts if the proposal is approved, he added.
Council President Jacob Ladner asked Shaw to look at whether the city should charge DU an administrative fee of as much as 3%. He compared this fee to the administrative fee that DU charges the city for including the garbage collection fee on the monthly utility bill.
“With the huge savings they’re getting, I think a small administrative fee would be reasonable,” Ladner said.
Hardin said DU's repaving requirements would be minimal compared to the city's overall paving plan “and should add virtually no additional administrative burden.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.