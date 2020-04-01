The Decatur City Council may hire Wally Terry to work as a consultant for 90 days after he retires April 30 because the third search to find his replacement as director of development remains in the application phase.
During a work session Monday, council members discussed a proposal to have Terry, 68, work as a consultant until July 29
The city director of development oversees Community Development, which includes the Planning, Engineering, Code Enforcement and Building departments.
The City Council discussed possibly changing the city employee organization structure after two in-house searches for Terry’s replacement were unsuccessful last year. The council chose instead to hire a consultant to find candidates who have the desired skills.
“I would love to have someone who was a city manager or a deputy city manager,” Council President Paige Bibbee said. “I want someone with municipal experience.”
The salary range for the job is listed as $86,000 to $131,000 on the city website.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said the city contracted with Government HR at a cost of up $35,00 to handle the applications process to replace Terry. The application period ends Friday.
“They are tentatively scheduled to make a presentation on the first screening of applicants at the end of the month,” Sandlin said.
She said it hasn't been determined how the consultant will make that presentation because of coronavirus restrictions.
Terry is making $106,000 annually. Sandlin said state law allows Terry to make up to $9,675 a month, minus his retirement pay. She did not know how much his retirement pay will be.
City Councilman Charles Kirby asked Monday night at the work session if Terry’s consulting time can be delayed until the coronavirus pandemic is over.
City Attorney Herman Marks said state law only allows a city employee to work as a consultant for up to 90 days from his last day before retirement.
“I don’t think we can delay the start of his work as a consultant,” Marks said.
The city's initial 60-day search to find an assistant director of development was unsuccessful after it failed to draw the experienced candidates the city wanted, Sandlin said in April 2019. The advertised salary range was $63,241 to $96,229.
Sandlin then proposed a two-step increase to a range of $77,053 to $117,246 as the advertised salary for a transitional director who would be guaranteed a promotion to replace Terry when he retires. After Terry's retirement, the new director under this plan would have moved up another step, which had an $85,053 to $129,418 range, making the pay equal to the other city directors.
The second search produced 23 candidates before seven pulled out of consideration. Five semifinalists were selected from the remaining applicants and interviewed by a selection committee, but Mayor Tab Bowling and Bibbee said the committee did not find the right candidate.
Terry said his final months with the city have become “surreal” with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. He’s spent most of his time in recent weeks solving city issues relating to the virus.
Still, he said, he's anticipating retirement.
“I’m looking forward to waking up without an alarm clock,” Terry said.
Terry has said he plans to spend time with grandchildren and travel after retirement.
