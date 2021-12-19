Whether in conjunction with joining the Keep America Beautiful organization or without that step, the Decatur City Council is considering a revival of the long-defunct Beautification Board.
Wanda Tyler, director of the Morgan County Regional Landfill, proposed to the City Council this month that the city pay the $4,500 initial membership fee to rejoin Keep America Beautiful, which requires formation of a beautification board, and its affiliate Keep Alabama Beautiful.
Confusion over whether the city was already a member of the organization and thus whether it should be required to pay the initial $4,500 fee led the council to table the proposal.
There were also questions about the organization of the beautification board that the city is required to have as a member of Keep America Beautiful, how the board members should be selected and whether the city would hire a full-time employee with benefits to oversee the board. Keep America Beautiful urges affiliates to employ an executive director and provide that director with office space and training.
The issue became heated at one point in a Dec. 7 discussion about the proposal. Mayor Tab Bowling expressed anger at Councilman Billy Jackson for questioning Tyler about the proposal and accused him of bullying Tyler. Jackson said he was asking questions to get clarification on the issues, including how Tyler came up with a list of board members for the proposed Beautification Board.
Former City Council President Paige Bibbee said Keep America Beautiful had given Decatur credit in fiscal 2021 for the COVID-19 pandemic year of fiscal 2020, so the city shouldn’t owe a fee as a new member.
Tyler told the council she wasn’t aware of this credit and promised to get a clarification from the organization’s leadership.
Jackson said Tyler failed to follow proper procedures in selecting proposed board members.
Tyler said she sent an email to council members and the mayor seeking suggestions of people who would serve on a revived Beautification Board, but Councilman Carlton McMasters and Bowling offered the only suggestions.
On the initial list for board membership from their suggestions were Owen Chapman, Clint Shelton, Lori West, Jo-Amrah Dillingham, Mark Moody, Will Woller and Lori West.
Bibbee is the only additional person to apply for board membership since the Dec. 7 council meeting, the mayor said.
Jackson last week said the city should have put a notice on the city website that the board is being created and invited people to apply for it, but that wasn't done.
Bowling last week declined to discuss the Keep America Beautiful membership issue or the proposed Beautification Board until January, and said his staff would not discuss it either.
McMasters last week said that Keep America Beautiful had received but rejected the city’s previous application so Decatur would have to pay the initial fee and begin paying dues if it joins the organization.
“No money has been exchanged between the city of Decatur and Keep America Beautiful,” McMasters said.
McMasters said that's just as well, as he does not support joining Keep America Beautiful. The city could do better, he said, by creating a new Beautification Board with a $20,000 annual budget. He proposed that the new board be under the oversight of Tyler or Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake.
“The board could take that money and leverage it into more funds through grants and local partnerships to address problems of litter and beautification projects,” McMasters said.
Jackson said he thought most of the council members supported joining Keep America Beautiful. He said membership in the organization creates various advantages, including access to private grants from companies like Home Depot and Lowe's, and the group pays for city attendance to Keep America Beautiful conferences.
"This is not a bad organization to be a part of," Jackson said.
Jackson said the city would benefit more from being a Keep America Beautiful member than it did in paying $4,500 to hire former Fairhope Mayor Tim Kant as a beautification consultant last summer.
Former Decatur Mayor Don Kyle said Thursday that interest in serving on the Beautification Board had waned by 2014 and, faced with major budget cuts coming off the 2008 recession, the city rolled the board's funding into the Parks and Recreation Department’s budget.
“The Beautification Board really died a slow death on its own,” Kyle said. “Parks and Rec was really doing more work in beautification than the Beautification Board, so the City Council had to make the tough decision.”
Until the board's collapse, the city annually budgeted about $20,000 a year to the Beautification Board, Kyle said.
“The board never had enough money to do any massive projects,” Kyle said.
Parks and Recreation’s responsibilities and the Alabama Department of Transportation oversight of the state highways that run through Decatur also limited the projects that the Beautification Board could accomplish, Kyle said.
McMasters, who served on the Beautification Board for about eight years, said the board did a number of good projects in the city like working on Jones Park on Second Avenue, landscaping the west side of the U.S. 31 causeway and buying gator bags to water new trees along Bank Street Northeast.
The key is leveraging the city funding to get state or federal grants or forming public-private partnerships, McMasters said.
“Sometimes we didn’t spend all of the funding in one year and then we would save for a bigger project the next year,” McMasters said.
Council President Jacob Ladner and Councilman Kyle Pike said they like the idea of getting local citizens involved in litter cleanup and beautification. Both said they’re letting McMasters lead the council on the reformation of the Beautification Board and the issue of whether to obtain membership in Keep America Beautiful.
