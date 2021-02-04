The City Council approved a few changes to an ordinance in the hopes of attracting food trucks to Decatur, and at least one food truck vendor thinks the changes will work.
Shawn Luker, of the Pink Pig, said Wednesday he now wants to set up at least one day a week in Decatur since the council approved the changes Monday.
“The changes are good for the guys and gals operating out of food trucks,” Luker said. “I think the new ordinance will open up Decatur for a lot of people.”
Luker said food trucks like the Pink Pig, which is based in Moulton, are doing particularly well during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The restrictions make it hard to have a restaurant right now,” Luker said. “People don’t want to go inside a restaurant. We’re outside and that makes it easier.”
Among the changes:
• Food trucks will be allowed on private or semi-private property as well as some city streets, depending on the area.
• A food truck is no longer limited in the number of consecutive days it can serve at one private business.
• The city will establish a map detailing areas in downtown where food trucks can park and serve, even without a special event license.
Food truck owners still have to buy business licenses. They also must get Health Department approval and submit to its inspections for food ratings.
They are required by the Health Department to have a commissary, which is a base of operations where they can load and unload, keep food items cold and empty gray water. They must have a restroom available if they are at a location for more than two hours.
Councilman Carlton McMasters led the push for changes that would make Decatur more attractive to food truck operators.
“We wanted to cut some red tape that food trucks vendors face in Decatur,” McMasters said.
The ordinance changes passed with a 3-1 vote. Councilman Hunter Pepper was absent.
Councilman Billy Jackson voted against the changes because he said he is concerned about allowing more competition against existing restaurants during the pandemic.
“We’re adding additional people who are taking away from local businesses that are struggling,” Jackson said.
McMasters said the changes helping food trucks “aren’t intended to create competition for brick-and-mortar restaurants. They’re intended to complement them.”
Food trucks will be a welcome addition to tournaments at Jack Allen Recreation Complex and Wilson Morgan Park and to festivals held in the city, McMasters said.
“Food trucks might not work by themselves, but they can help an event,” McMasters said.
The Planning Commission plans to consider during its next meeting a map detailing the public locations where food trucks can serve, and then it will make a recommendation to the council.
