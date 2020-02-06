Aldi Inc. will begin within days the process to demolish a former church building that has become a Beltline Road Southwest eyesore, according to David Lee, chief code inspector for Decatur.
The building, purchased by Aldi from Calvary Assembly of God in January 2019, is deteriorating quickly, and a report by police to the Community Development Department in December noted that homeless people had broken in and were staying in the building. The city issued a citation after a code enforcement officer visited the property, and gave Aldi until Dec. 23 to maintain the property.
Lee said he spoke to the demolition contractor Tuesday.
“Temporary safety fencing will go up in a day or two,” Lee said Wednesday. “Then they’ll get a (demolition) permit, and then there will be the issue of the retirement of the utilities with Decatur Utilities. That normally takes a couple of weeks, because they’ve got electrical, water, sewer and possibly gas that all have to be retired for demolition. That process is not all done by one crew.”
Lee said he did not expect the demolition to impact traffic on Beltline Road.
He said the city has imposed no specific deadline on Aldi for the demolition.
“We did not formally condemn the building because it’s going to go away anyway, faster than our process would make it go away,” Lee said. “I don’t know how it’s deteriorated as fast as it has. You would think the facade would have held up better.”
The property is in a high-visibility area at Beltline Road and Glenn Street, next to Publix and on a section of the Beltline that has average daily traffic of more than 29,000 vehicles, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Scott Martsolf, Aldi real estate director in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, did not respond to calls or emails this week. In December, he said construction on the new 20,492-square-foot grocery store would begin late this year. The delay is a result of the company trying to coincide construction of the new grocery store with the ending of the lease of the Aldi store in the Plumtree Center
The demolition can’t come soon enough from the perspective of Pastor George Sawyer, whose church sold the property to Aldi for $2.5 million.
“It’s been a mess. In fact, we went over there and cleaned it up twice. Homeless people were breaking into it and somebody dumped furniture over there several times. It looked like we weren’t taking care of our property when it hasn’t been our property for more than a year,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer said he drove by this week and saw the facade was crumbling from the building.
“I hate it because that’s where we were all those years,” Sawyer said. “In fact I told my guys we’re renting a lift this week to get our name off that sign. I still feel embarrassed about it, even though it’s not our property.”
Calvary Assembly is now located on Alabama 20, north of the river.
