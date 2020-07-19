With just over a month until the ambulance service regulatory ordinance's one-year anniversary, Decatur city officials said they stand behind it despite ongoing issues with response time reporting, ambulance replacement and a performance bond.
First Response Ambulance Service, which recently applied to renew its certificate to operate in the city, remains unable to get a performance bond because the $2 million bond required by the city is too high, company officials told the Ambulance Regulatory Board at last week's monthly meeting.
There also are reporting issues on response times that led the City Council at last week’s meeting to reject a $10,000 fine and 10 penalty points recommended by the ARB.
“It’s a very good ordinance,” Council President Paige Bibbee said. “Is it perfect? I think there are a lot of issues that we can work out.”
Interim Co-Chief Tracy Thornton, of Decatur Fire & Rescue, said no ordinance is perfect.
“We can always go back and revise it,” Thornton said.
As proof that the ordinance is effective, Thornton and Bibbee point out that it has resulted in ambulances arriving on the scene faster. Like the one it replaced, the ordinance requires that ambulances arrive at the scene on 90% of their calls within eight minutes in the city and within 12 minutes in the police jurisdiction. Unlike the previous ordinance, the new one imposes financial penalties when the required response times are met less than 90% of the time.
Before the new ordinance, First Response rarely met the response time requirement. Operating under the new ordinance and the threat of penalties, the firm has met the required response times three months in a row.
Jason Tindal, newly promoted to First Response’s chief operating officer in Decatur, said his company made 95.4% of its calls in the city and 96.2% of the PJ calls on time in June.
Bibbee said, “The ordinance forced First Response to let Morgan County 911 place their trucks around the city so they improved their times."
The biggest sticking point almost a year later is the $2 million performance bond required by the ordinance, which First Response Director of Operations David Childers said last week his company is still unable to obtain. The purpose of the bond is to give the city the ability to bring in another ambulance service if First response goes out of business or loses its certificate to operate in Decatur.
Tindal said a bond company official told him his company doesn’t make enough financially to justify such a large bond. The ordinance's strict point system, which call for a loss of the certificate to operate if more than 26 points are accumulated over two years, also concerns finance companies, he said.
“You need $10 million or $12 million net for a $2 million bond,” Tindal said. “And we’re only a $3.9 million company.”
Tindal said the bond company also wants a contract between the city and First Response. However, Bibbee said the city ordinance doesn’t allow for a contract and Tindal said the company doesn’t want one.
Reason for bond
Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander said he still thinks First Response can get a $2 million performance bond. He said he was told the problem is Tindal and Childers haven’t been willing to provide their financial records.
Alexander, who was the primary drafter of the ordinance, said he thinks it meets the city's goals.
Alexander said the $2 million performance bond is based on an estimate of what it would cost to hire an interim ambulance service if the existing one “left in the middle of the night,” as once occurred in the city.
“They want more financial information, and it’s up to First Response to produce it,” Alexander said of the finance companies that would issue a performance bond.
But Childers said that is an overestimate of what it would cost for an interim service. He said an ambulance service’s revenues come only from its call volume, and that doesn’t change much.
“It doesn’t take $2 million (to operate an ambulance service) for six months (in Decatur),” Childers said.
Childers said some rural ambulance services do get a $2 million bond, but they are subsidized by the county they serve. He said he’s sure the city doesn’t want to subsidize his service and he doesn’t want a subsidy.
Childers added that his estimated annual income could take a hit soon because Medicaid could soon reduce its reimbursements for calls by up to 10% for a five-year period.
Timing issues
Officials on both sides agreed one issue that needs to solved is the accurate reporting of response times.
The City Council on July 7 rejected the penalties initially imposed on First Response for failure to meet response times in the police jurisdiction in the fourth quarter of 2019 because of issues with the GPS-based auto-arrive, which is designed to notify Morgan County 911 when the ambulance arrives at the scene.
EMS Coordinator Ashley England said auto-arrive sometimes loses its signal in rural areas, similar to a cellphone dropping a call when it loses a signal. This requires ambulance drivers to also make a verbal report to 911 via radio.
Jeanie Pharis, Morgan County 911 director, said her agency is transitioning to a new computer program, but it won’t be fully ready until March. She said this will require First Response to update its computer system too.
Bibbee said this response time reporting issue isn’t a problem the city has to solve.
“This is between First Response and 911, and I don’t care how y’all solve it,” Bibbee told Tindal and Pharis at last week's ARB meeting.
Vehicle mileage
Another issue is truck replacement. Alexander said First Response has been operating in Decatur since 2012 and only two of its 15 ambulances meet the ordinance's requirement that all trucks have 200,000 miles or less and be less than 6 years old.
Yet, company officials last week said their replacement plan won’t meet the new requirements. Childers and Tindal said they plan to buy three new trucks by September 2021. This would put all five “front-line” trucks used for emergency calls within the ordinance requirements.
They said they will begin a rotation plan that keeps these trucks newer while using the aging trucks for non-emergency transports until they have about 260,000 miles.
“We have no intention of buying brand new trucks for BLS (non-emergency) calls,” Childers said.
England and Alexander said the ordinance doesn’t differentiate between emergency and non-emergency vehicles.
“All trucks are supposed to have less than 200,000 miles and be less than six years old,” England said.
Childers said it would be cost prohibitive to buy newer vehicles for non-emergency calls.
Bibbee and Thornton said a compromise might be possible, such as using remounts in which an older ambulance is put on a new chassis with a new engine.
