Already cramped for space, having recently lost access to one facility and with another's future uncertain, city officials are beginning discussions on whether a new Decatur Youth Services center is possible and where it would be located.
Decatur Youth Services’ long-range goal is to have a center in Southwest Decatur with multiple gymnasiums and enough space to accommodate growing programs, its leaders said.
DYS Director Bruce Jones and Lead Program Director Lemzel Johnson told the City Council this week during fiscal 2020 budget talks they are waiting on the engineering test results that will decide the fate of Carrie Matthews Recreation Center in Northwest Decatur.
DYS recently had to discontinue its use of the vacant Brookhaven Middle School, built on a landfill, where the heating and cooling system is deteriorating and environmental testing is planned.
DYS is an urban program aimed at helping low-income and at-risk children, but the combination of expanding demand for programs and dwindling space has officials searching for long-term solutions.
"I have no idea how much a center to replace Carrie Matthews would cost or where it should be located," City Council President Paige Bibbee said, as she pushed DYS to present the council with a five-year plan "just like the directors of the other departments have."
Bibbee asked Jones and Johnson for suggestions on a location for a new facility, which Jones said would need at least two basketball courts.
Johnson said at least one gymnasium and possibly two are needed “as the carrot that attracts the kids to the center.” They would like to have the offices and other meeting rooms in one place.
Bibbee suggested a new center could be built on Memorial Drive where a housing project once stood, across the street from Carrie Matthews.
Jones said he would prefer a more centralized location in Southwest Decatur, especially since one of the program’s goals is to add more Hispanic students.
“If we stay right there (by Carrie Matthews), we’ll only serve the black community,” Jones said.
They have been looking at possible locations, including one on Danville Road Southwest near Roselawn and Ridout funeral homes, and the large yard, also along Danville Road, that fronts Austin Junior High. However, school officials have been reluctant for years to allow construction there.
Mayor Tab Bowling said DYS and Parks and Recreation officials are meeting this week to create a plan that will get the city through the fall basketball season. He said they hope to provide the program much-needed tutoring space.
Chief Financial Officer John Andrzejewski said $200,000 is budgeted in the city’s fiscal 2020 Heritage Fund to repair Carrie Matthews, which has a sinking floor in its gymnasium and problems in other areas of the center. Water running under the building seems to be the main cause of the problems at the 902 Sixth St. N.W. facility.
Jones pointed out that, even if Carrie Matthews is repaired, he doesn’t have enough room for his staff or the 23 programs offered by DYS.
“We’ve got five people sharing one office,” Jones said. “And we’re adding two more in the new budget.”
Councilman Charles Kirby said the council needs to know the projected cost for the repairs and how long the repairs will last.
“We will have to consider a new center if the estimated repairs are half of what a new center would cost,” Kirby said. Discussions on a new center are preliminary, though, and no cost estimates have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.