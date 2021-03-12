After years of wrangling, a proposal by city officials would allow Decatur's sole ambulance provider to arrive a minute later than currently required when responding to emergency calls, but it would still have to pay $5,000 for failure to meet a response-time requirement in the final quarter of 2020.
The proposed expansion of the response-time requirement on in-city calls from eight to nine minutes and from 12 to 13 minutes in the police jurisdiction would still have to be approved by the Ambulance Regulatory Board and the City Council.
The Ambulance Regulatory Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to fine First Response because it had met the 12-minute response time only 88.3% of the time in the police jurisdiction in the final quarter of 2020, short of the required 90%.
Lengthening the response-time requirement and reducing fines are two of a number of ordinance amendments, most beneficial to First Response, presented to the ARB this week by Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander and EMS Coordinator Ashley England.
They proposed reducing the initial fine for violating the city ambulance ordinance’s response-time requirements from $10,000 to $5,000. They also proposed reducing the fine for a second consecutive violation from $20,000 to $10,000.
While the board tabled consideration of the proposed ordinance changes, Capt. Tony Moore, board member representing the Police Department, suggested reducing First Response's fine for its failure to meet required response times in the fourth quarter to $5,000. The board then voted to approve the motion by board member Lillie Pike.
David Childers, president and owner of HealthCare Investment Group, which owns First Response, informed the board he is appealing the fine. The appeal now goes to the City Council.
This is the second time First Response has appealed a possible fine. The board recommended a $10,000 fine for failure to meet response times in the PJ in the fourth quarter of 2019 but, due to a 2-2 vote by the City Council at the time, the fine was not upheld.
The ordinance allows First Response to seek an exemption when it fails to meet the response-time requirement on a particular call due to circumstances beyond its control, provided it does so within 48 hours of the call.
Fire Chief Tracy Thornton, who serves as ARB chairman, said First Response could have requested such an exemption for calls in the PJ on Nov. 1 and Nov. 8, but it did not meet the 48-hour deadline.
“They waited two months to ask for the exemption even though they only needed one call (exemption) to meet the response time requirement,” Thornton said
Childers, who proposed in February eliminating First Response's coverage of the police jurisdiction or increasing the time his ambulances would have to respond to a call in the PJ, would not comment after the meeting on the proposed fine or the city officials’ suggested ordinance changes.
Alexander said the proposed changes to the ambulance ordinance are “an attempt to reach a compromise” to proposed ordinance changes Childers submitted to the city last month.
Alexander said the current fines in the ordinance are meant to be steep enough that First Response is incentivized to put enough ambulances in service to meet response-time requirements rather than pay the fine.
Alexander said he and England are suggesting the reduced fines as a compromise.
“We’re not interested in making money,” Alexander said. “We just want our providers to meet the ordinance requirements.”
Thornton said he thinks the proposals are a good start and they give First Response a lot of what they asked for originally. He said he’s been asking Childers for suggested changes to the ordinance for a year and a half, and the First Response owner finally submitted a proposal in February.
“A lot of what he asked for is unrealistic,” Thornton said. “I feel like he’s trying to low-ball us and push us to get as much as he can. He’s not trying to make it better.”
Despite his frustrations with First Response officials, Thornton said the ambulance service “comes out better in every way” with Alexander’s proposals.
---
'Double jeopardy'
In addition to the reduction in fines, Alexander proposed:
• Increasing the average response-time requirement in the city from eight to nine minutes from the beginning of a call to arrival on the scene of the call. This grants Childers the change he requested.
• Increasing the average response-time requirement in the police jurisdiction from 12 to 13 minutes.
Childers proposed eliminating the PJ coverage requirement or increasing the response time to 20 minutes to equal the time he said is required for ambulance services in Morgan County.
Alexander said the city recently reduced the PJ from 3 miles to 1½ miles “so the provider has 50% less coverage area.” He said he’s not concerned about the response requirements for other county providers.
• Eliminating First Response's ability to apply for exemptions on individual calls, and eliminating the exemption that provides that calls rolled over to another ambulance service due to First Response's unavailability are not counted against it.
• Reducing the penalty for failures to meet response time requirements from 10 to five points for the initial quarter and from 20 to 10 points for a second consecutive quarter. Under the ordinance, the accumulation of 26 points over two years can result in the revocation of First Response's permit to operate in the city.
Childers proposed eliminating the point system, which he said is “double jeopardy.”
Alexander disagreed with Childers on the point system.
“We don’t think the point system should be scrapped because it’s a way for the City Council, public and other providers to see how the ambulance service is doing,” Alexander said.
Thornton also said he does not support eliminating the point system.
• Increasing the maximum age of ambulances from 6 to 7 years old and change the maximum mileage limit for a vehicle from 200,000 to 250,000 miles.
Childers proposed increasing the maximum ambulance age to 10 years, and extending it beyond that if an engine or transmission has been replaced. Non-emergency units would only have to pass an inspection under his proposal.
Childers argued that an age requirement isn’t needed because his ambulances are well serviced so they rarely break down. He said his company had only 13 breakdowns, including only one while responding to a call, out of 16,800 calls last year.
“It shouldn't matter what year a truck is or what color it is," Childers said. "The only thing that matters is are the vehicles well maintained."
Thornton told Childers that while there has only been one breakdown while responding to a call, his numbers don’t show that First Response had a number of vehicle breakdowns that prevented it from using trucks for calls.
“Your numbers make it look like nothing ever goes wrong,” Thornton said.
• Requiring the provider to add three new ambulances by the end of 2021, add three more in 2022 and requiring that all ambulances be in full compliance with the ordinance by July 1, 2023. Rebuilt or new engines in old units will not meet these standards.
Alexander said this meets the timetable presented previously to the board by First Response but the company has repeatedly come up with excuses to delay the purchases.
• Eliminate the need for a performance bond. City officials gave up in January enforcing this portion of the ordinance when the company said financial institutions would not grant First Response a performance bond.
Childers asked the board to recommend eliminating the requirement for an annual audited financial statement. He said a financial statement is enough, and it would save his company about $15,000 a year.
However, Alexander said this request should not be granted because “the audited financial statement is a way to protect the city from the provider closing without notice,” especially since a performance bond would no longer be required.
Alexander and England proposed to the board that, with or without council approval of the proposed changes, that enforcement of the ordinance begin immediately.
“We’ve been talking for a year about this ordinance and just treading water,” Alexander said. “We’re asking the board to give notice that the phase-in time is over."
I just wish the city of Decatur would draft an ordinance and stick by it instead of being bullied by a private business owner, who doesn't like an ordinance. This ambulance service is a joke, and Decatur is long overdue for a modern state of the art EMS service which this one isn't. While these compromises by the city are not drastic, they are compromises and the city needs to learn to stick by what an ordinance says.
