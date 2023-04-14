The city continues to hire needed temporary employees, particularly lifeguards, for Point Mallard Park, the Aquadome and Carrie Matthews pool as it prepares for the upcoming summer swim season.
Point Mallard Manager Stephanie McClain said Thursday they are a “little behind” where they would like to be with about six weeks remaining before the season opens.
McClain and her staff have been promoting the availability of the jobs all winter. This included visiting Decatur and Morgan County high schools to hire as many teenagers and teachers as possible.
Now McClain said she is hoping the warm sunny days will bring new hires. Applications are available online at pointmallardpark.com/employment or can be picked up at the Aquadome or Point Mallard Ice Complex.
“Yesterday we were bombarded with phone calls and people coming in, and that’s great,” McClain said Thursday. “I just need more of that for 30 more days.”
Shane Stewart, president of the Parks and Recreation Board, teaches lifeguard certification classes. He said at Tuesday’s monthly board meeting they tell students at the end of the class to pass the word along to their friends about the need for lifeguards.
“We tell them when you get done with the class tell 10 friends,” Stewart said. “We need five of those friends to pick up an application and two of them to pass a class.”
The season opens May 27, Memorial Day weekend, and runs through Labor Day. The school year starts in early August, which limits the park’s schedule in the final days of summer.
McClain said working at Point Mallard or one of the other two pools is a great summer job for teenagers, particularly because of the flexible schedules that allow them to play sports, practice as a cheerleader or practice for band.
She also noted that a number of local teachers work at Point Mallard during their summer break.
McClain is working to hire at least 120 lifeguards to work at Point Mallard's eight attractions, including the Wave Pool. They’re also trying to hire about 300 employees to work concessions, maintenance, gift shop and entrance gates.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said they also hope to hire 12 to 15 lifeguards to work at the Aquadome and Carrie Matthews.
Carrie Matthews’ scheduled open days were cut back dramatically during the past two summers, but Lake said he hopes to go back to the days when the Northwest Decatur pool operated on a full schedule. Parks & Rec began preparing the pool for the upcoming season this week.
McClain said they started holding lifeguard training and certification in March and, depending on the availability of new candidates, they plan to continue holding classes every weekend until the park opens. They are also offering practice times so the guards feel ready when the season starts, she said.
McClain said the city provides lifeguard certification for free when other cities "charge $250 or $300. It’s a cost we’re absorbing but it’s a recruitment thing to try to get them to come work here. This is something we didn’t used to do.”
The city increased lifeguard pay last year in an effort to increase its numbers and avoid closing some attractions for lack of personnel. Starting lifeguards begin at $12 an hour. Returning guards are bumped to $12.50 an hour. Those who progress to head guard get $13 per hour and lifeguard supervisors are paid $13.50 per hour.
“Technically, they could come in as a new guard or returner and, based on performance, move up during the season,” McClain said.
Parks and Rec Board member Daniel Firth suggested the city implement a referral program like the one recently implemented for the Police Department. Police officers receive a bonus if someone they refer is hired and sticks with the job.
Lake said they are considering a referral fee plan for lifeguards, but they haven’t settled on the details.
