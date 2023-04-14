D230414 summer workers JN06.JPG
Buy Now

Cameron Harris, left, and Devon Lovelace power wash the Carrie Matthews pool this week for Decatur Parks and Recreation as they get it ready for the summer season. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

The city continues to hire needed temporary employees, particularly lifeguards, for Point Mallard Park, the Aquadome and Carrie Matthews pool as it prepares for the upcoming summer swim season.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.