The city plans to address flooding problems at Princeton Place subdivision in Southwest Decatur at an estimated cost of about $500,000, but first it must purchase easements on 11 properties.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the city is preparing to increase the depth of a ditch for about a quarter of a mile from Rockingham Lane to Old Moulton Road.
The project will start just north of Rockingham Lane, go under Hawthorne Drive, and run north between Shady Grove Lane and Stockton Lane (in Princeton Place) to Old Moulton Road.
The ditch then turns east before it gets to Shady Grove Church, shifts north again and goes to a culvert at Old Moulton Road. The culvert goes under the road to Red Sunset Drive, but Prewitt said the project will not go to the north side of Old Moulton Road.
Prewitt said he doesn’t expect any concrete will be needed for the project.
Council President Jacob Ladner said the project is particularly needed to help Princeton Place, which is in his District 5.
“There are a couple of yards that flood every time there’s a good rain,” Ladner said.
Prewitt said he’s hoping construction will start this fall, but that will depend on how quickly the city can reach agreements with the landowners on the easements.
“For us to do any work on private property, we have to purchase an easement or right of way because we don’t go on private property to do any work,” Prewitt said.
With an easement, the land remains in the private owner’s possession but the city has the ability to maintain the ditch after it is complete. If the city purchases a right of way, the city assumes ownership of the property.
On Monday, the City Council hired Wisener Real Estate Acquisition Services, of Guntersville, to appraise the properties and negotiate with the owners at an estimated cost of $49,450.
A Dec. 13 letter from Bradley Wisener says the company will also coordinate between the city and a design consultant on any right of way issues.
City Attorney Herman Marks said Wisener will talk to the landowners, develop a value and propose an amount that the city could offer the landowners. The city’s Legal Department will then participate in final negotiations, he said.
Wisener’s letter says his proposal does not include appraisal updates, second appraisals, appraisals for Morgan County Circuit Court, legal counsel for title work, closings, condemnations in court or expert witness fees.
“We do any legal work necessary on the project,” Marks said.
Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander has in the past led the city in the acquisition of easements and rights of way on a number of projects, but Ruth Priest recently joined the Legal Department and Marks said he’s not sure who will handle the Princeton Place project.
Prewitt said the drainage project doesn’t affect Shady Grove Lane Southwest, which the city is widening near Austin High School. The city is planning to spend $886,395 to widen Shady Grove Lane and cement a ditch on the west side of the road.
Prewitt said utilities were recently moved, so Rogers Group can begin construction on the Shady Grove project when the weather improves in the late winter or early spring.
