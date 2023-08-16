The engineering of the planned roundabout at Upper River Road's intersection with Old River Road/Indian Hills Road is far enough along that the city can now begin buying rights of way for the project, City Engineer Carl Prewitt said.
Prewitt told the Decatur City Council at Monday’s work session that the city can begin the process of obtaining six properties as rights of way for the roundabout that is meant to slow traffic and increase safety.
The City Council will consider a proposal to hire Bradley Wisener, of Wisener LLC in Guntersville, to handle the rights-of-way acquisitions. Wisener estimates in his proposal that his fees will be $28,300 to do appraisals, negotiations and project management.
Wisener said his estimate does not include appraisal updates, second appraisals, appraisals for circuit court, legal counsel for title work, closings, condemnations in circuit court or expert witness fees.
His company will appraise the six tracts at $3,500 each for a total expense to the city of $21,000. He says negotiations would cost $1,000 per tract while project management would be $65 an hour for 20 hours for a total of $1,300.
Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander manages rights-of-way acquisition for the city. He said Tuesday that Wisener, who previously worked for the Alabama Department of Transportation, takes the city out of the middle of negotiations while relieving the Legal Department of the extra work.
However, Alexander said he stays in constant contact with Wisener throughout negotiations.
The city is planning to spend $1.5 million to $2 million building a roundabout with a 125-foot diameter at Upper River Road's intersection with Old River Road on the north and Indian Hills Road on the south. Prewitt said about 78% of the engineering is complete on the project.
These roads are in Councilman Carlton McMasters’ District 3 and in one of the city’s growth areas. The Alabama Department of Transportation shows the 2022 average daily traffic count on Upper River Road (west of Deere Road) was 4,523.
In expressing their opposition to new subdivisions that were planned for the area, residents complained that numerous wrecks occurred at this intersection. The subdivisions filled up quickly and they’re almost complete.
“That intersection is dangerous with the way it’s aligned and I hear complaints about a lot of speeding on Upper River Road,” McMasters said. “If you’re on Indian Hills and try to go to Upper River Road or vice versa, it’s kind of hard to see (oncoming traffic). That roundabout will definitely enhance safety.”
---
Alabama 67
Wisener and Alexander are also working to obtain one parcel for the right of way for the Upper River Road-Alabama 67 intersection project. The city is planning to adjust the intersection so it’s more perpendicular, add a traffic signal to regulate left turns and add a right-turn lane off Upper River Road.
The Morgan County Revenue Department website says the property, 0.2 of an acre, is owned by Norman and Mary Davenport. A business, Hwy. 67 Used Furniture and Appliances, is located there.
Prewitt said in May the city’s initial offer was for the recent appraisal value of $277,000, but he said Tuesday the property owners didn’t accept the offer.
Alexander said the two sides are far apart in the negotiations and, while he’s not optimistic they can achieve an agreement that would keep them out of court, he’s still hopeful.
“It’s always better if we can come to an agreement,” Alexander said.
If they can’t come to an agreement, the city would use its eminent domain powers to acquire the property. The case would then go to Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain, who would appoint a three-person commission to appraise the property.
If either side doesn’t agree with the appraisal commission’s decision, they could file an appeal in Morgan County Circuit Court.
Prewitt said he hopes construction of the $1.98 million project can start by next spring but this depends on the right-of-way acquisition. The Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation Improvement Program II created by the Rebuild Alabama Act will fund 80% of the project with the city paying about $450,000 for the grant match.
