Decatur was awarded a $1 million grant to study and select a route for an additional Morgan County bridge over the Tennessee River, and the city's required $1 million match is included in the $78.7 million fiscal 2023 budget the City Council approved Monday.
The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded the grant and the City Council voted 4-1 to accept it. Mayor Tab Bowling said TTL Inc., of Decatur, will conduct the study with Dewayne Hellums of the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization managing the project.
The council also approved a 6% raise for city employees with a 3-2 vote and then, with unanimous consent to proceed, the fiscal 2023 general fund budget passed with a 4-1 vote.
Bowling said another bridge, in addition to the Interstate 65 spans, is needed to take pressure off the U.S. 31 bridges.
“ALDOT says 40% of the traffic that goes over the current (U.S. 31) bridges is freight,” Bowling said of the Alabama Department of Transportation. “We want to get that freight off of our bridges with a new bridge.”
Council President Jacob Ladner, who voted against the pay raise but in favor of accepting the grant and the new budget, said a new bridge and getting traffic relief for the U.S. 31 bridges and causeway “is critical for our growth because we know a lot of the jobs people have here are across the river. There’s got to be a smooth way to get across the river.”
Councilman Kyle Pike agreed that freight traffic has to be reduced on the U.S. 31 bridges and causeway.
“(CFO) Kyle Demeester said this morning he was afraid he was going to miss the meeting this morning because it was like a parking lot,” Pike said. “Traffic jams like this happen a lot, so we’ve got to find a solution.”
Bowling said TTL will use a GPS program to find the best route. The consultant will also look at environmental issues as part of the study, he said.
Councilman Carlton McMasters asked if the study “gets us a plan in place that’s shovel-ready?”
“It does,” Bowling replied.
Bowling said TTL will likely be looking at the area of the river between Nucor, 6 miles to the west, and the U.S. 31 bridge. The new bridge would need to cross the river and then a road would need to be built to connect with the major highways in Limestone County, he said.
While most of the south side of the river in Decatur is developed, the north side in Limestone County isn’t. Swan Creek Management Area fills 8,870 acres with roughly 9 miles of river frontage that’s just across the river from the proposed area for the new bridge.
Bowling said he hopes to get help from ALDOT Director John Cooper if Swan Creek Management Area is an obstacle.
“Director Cooper supports the project and knows the concerns with the existing river bridges, including how one wreck can shut it down,” Bowling said.
The mayor said lobbyists from the law firm of Maynard Cooper & Gayle, retained by the city, helped get the grant and the North Alabama Regional Council of Governments wrote the grant application.
The city is paying the Washington, D.C., lobbyists $90,000 a year to pursue federal funding. The lobbyists' next assignment is to get money for the bridge, Bowling said.
“Six months ago, the last estimate I received is the bridge would cost $100 million,” Bowling said. “That’s $50 million for a bridge and $50 million for a causeway.”
The mayor said he’s looking forward to the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Washington, D.C., trip in the spring to meet with the Alabama delegation in Congress.
Bowling said the argument he hopes will help secure federal money for a new bridge is the significant economic impact it would have on Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and other north Alabama counties.
“I’m hopeful none of the money will come out of our general fund,” Bowling said.
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he voted for accepting the grant to hire the consultant to do the study because the project “is a good thing for the city, but I think it’s ignorant how much we pay out a year on studies and usually we don’t even take advantage of those studies."
“We chase so many things and we study so many things,” he said.
Pepper said he’s sure the city can find someone to conduct the bridge study for less than $2 million.
“The grant is taxpayer money and the money we’re matching it with is taxpayer money. It’s a huge waste of taxpayer dollars,” Pepper said.
Despite this position, Pepper said he voted for accepting the grant and the matching funds “because it’s in the best interest of the city and it’s the only way we’re going to be able to get it.”
Pike questioned whether Pepper “has a clear understanding of what it takes to put together a package that includes not only going after funds but where a bridge goes.”
Pike said he doubts any city has someone in-house who can do a study of this magnitude.
“I would completely disagree that we don’t need a professional looking at this,” Pike said. “We need a company with the staff and resources to do this study. It’s a $2 million study, and that’s no small feat.”
Councilman Billy Jackson did not comment during the meeting on why he voted against accepting the bridge grant or the budget. He left as Ladner closed the meeting and was not available for comment.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.