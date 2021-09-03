Decatur's Sixth Avenue streetscape plan has received a boost as work on it begins, with a $640,000 federal grant awarded to help with sidewalk improvements.
Gov. Kay Ivey informed Mayor Tab Bowling recently that the city’s application to the Transportation Alternatives Set-aside Program was approved.
Notice of the grant comes as surveying for the roughly $8 million Sixth Avenue Streetscape project began this week near Delano Park.
Community Development Manager Allen Stover said Thursday that the grant requires a $160,000 match for the $800,000 plan for new sidewalks on both sides of Sixth Avenue Northeast from Wilson to Moulton streets.
“The city was thankful to learn about the fiscal 2022 TAP grant award for sidewalks on Sixth Avenue,” Bowling said. “The sidewalks are a key component of the Sixth Avenue Corridor improvement project.”
The city is planning to beautify the 1-mile stretch of Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31 between the Tennessee River bridges and Prospect Drive Southeast at Delano Park.
The proposal for the overall project includes adding wider walkways, converting portions of the turn lane into medians with flower beds, blocking some roads from turning left, and making Prospect Drive and Gordon Drive one-way around Delano Park.
The city hired Volkert Inc., of Birmingham, in June for $792,000 to do the project’s engineering and design. The results of their work are expected to come back sometime this fall. The council approved in May to pay AT&T $18,000 to provide an estimate on how much it would cost to move phone lines, cable and other utilities underground in this area.
The Sixth Avenue streetscape project idea came out of a Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce committee formed to find ways to boost residential growth since the city's population has shown little growth the past two decades.
The need to beautify this entrance into the city after crossing the Tennessee River was one of the top suggestions by city residents who participated in the creation of the One Decatur comprehensive plan in 2018.
Volkert received $100,000 for developing the conceptual plan. A grant from ALDOT covered $80,000 of that cost, with various local entities providing the $20,000 match.
City leaders are looking at likely going to the bond market to pay for the $8 million streetscape project and possibly other projects, Bowling said.
A financial adviser who usually works with the city on bonds said in May that Decatur is rated AA by Standard & Poor’s, and Aa2 by Moody. The ratings are not the highest offered by the bond rating companies, but reflect a low risk of default.
“The thing I keep hearing is we don’t anticipate (bond) rates to change any time soon, so we don’t want to rush into anything,” Bowling said.
For example, the mayor said, it’s possible a “big announcement” could come soon to go along with the Alabama 20 overpass that the city is building. Decatur received a $14.2 million federal transportation grant to help pay for the $18 million project in Limestone County.
“If we get a big announcement on Alabama 20, we’ll then need a fire station with a police precinct,” Bowling said. “We just don’t know how much we need yet from the bond market.”
Council President Jacob Ladner suggested this summer that he and others would like to build a new Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market on the site where the current market is along First Avenue Southeast. He said the bond could also help pay for other infrastructure needs.
