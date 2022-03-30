The front view of Decatur City Hall is evolving this week as city crews remove about eight aging water oak trees along Lee Street Northeast. A ninth tree near the rear parking lots also is designated for removal.
City Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the number of work orders from City Hall maintenance employees reporting falling limbs increased recently so the city brought in an arborist to evaluate the trees.
“The falling limbs were a safety issue so we had to worry about the liability,” Lake said. “We didn’t want someone to get hurt.”
On a 1-10 scale with 10 rated as the worst, an arborist with Old Town Tree, of Madison, gave the trees either an 8 or a 9 rating, Parks and Recreation Maintenance Supervisor Aaron Lang said.
“The trees are just getting to the end of their lives,” Lang said. “Water was getting down in the trees and when that happens it’s just a matter of time. There is also mistletoe, which is a parasite, (growing on limbs).”
Britannica.com says water oaks are often planted as a shade tree for their broad canopies. Water oaks grow to about 82 feet in height and have a life span of about 80 years.
All but one of the trees are or were in the front of City Hall. The other tree facing removal is on the north side of the property next to the back parking lot.
“We’re not removing the tree right now,” Lang said. “We plan to remove it on a weekend because it’s next to the employees’ parking lot.”
Noel King, founder and board member of the River Clay Fine Arts Festival, said they love using the City Hall lawn for the annual event because of the beauty and the shade, but he doesn’t think the loss of the trees will impact the festival.
“We moved the festival from the hotter month of September to October and now the temperatures are almost perfect,” King said.
Even if the festival has a hot October day, King said, all of the artists have tents and the festival can put up a tent with a mister for those who need to cool down.
Lake said the city plans to replace some of the trees, but it will take time for them to have the same effect that the mature trees did.
“We’ll plant some trees that are native trees and not invasive species,” Lake said. “We don’t want to use little trees, but they will be young.”
Lang said the city may not want to replace all of the trees. He said that area is looking more bare as they remove the trees, but it's also creating a different view of City Hall.
“It’s looking a little different and more wide open,” Lang said. “This may be more welcome because City Hall was hidden by the trees. Now they may want to spruce up the view of City Hall now.”
