The new Decatur City Council will take its shot at filling the previously hard-to-fill director of development position that several council members said is essential for economic growth and city operations.
The council voted 4-1 Monday to seek candidates for the job and hire consultant GovHR to lead the search, which Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin estimated will cost roughly $35,000.
The previous council made three unsuccessful attempts to replace Director of Development Wally Terry, who retired in April, and ended the search after disagreements over how to proceed.
The council that began its term last month also had a pair of 4-1 votes aimed at filling two positions in the Planning Department that has been short-handed for the past year.
The council set the pay for a planner 3 job at between $58,153 and $88,487. The council also created a Planning Department manager position and set its pay between $64,190 and $97,673.
Councilman Billy Jackson cast the only votes against the three personnel issues while the four new council members, Carlton McMasters, Hunter Pepper, Kyle Pike and President Jacob Ladner, voted for them.
Terry retired April 30, but the first of three failed searches for his replacement occurred more than a year before that. The previous council and Mayor Tab Bowling couldn’t agree on whether to fill the vacancy while keeping job duties the same or change the leadership structure for City Hall.
After initially doing its own search for candidates to replace Terry, the city hired GovHR as a consultant to lead the search, but the previous council never interviewed the candidates it supplied.
Bowling said he talked with the new council members during the municipal campaign this summer about his support for keeping the director of development position.
“We want to have someone with a strong background in development and good management skills who can support the departments,” Bowling said.
Terry oversaw the Planning, Engineering, Building and Community Development departments, plus he focused on economic development.
Pike said he sees the development position as “critical for the function and growth of Decatur.” He said the city also needs someone “who can provide leadership, vision and consistent management” for the departments he or she will lead.
McMasters said he sees the director of development as focusing on economic development in Decatur.
“It’s not somebody overseeing the four departments,” McMasters said. “This is about someone centered on recruiting retail and residential development.”
Ladner said the managers can run the departments while answering to the director of development.
Bowling said Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Development Crystal Brown is the city’s liaison for economic development.
“She deals with recruiting new businesses and residential development first before it gets to the mayor and it comes into the political side,” Bowling said.
Bowling said Terry was always good at getting the city’s partners like the chamber together for economic development.
Pike added that the director of development also reduces the number of employees who directly report to the mayor. The number the mayor directly supervises has grown to 15, he added.
“If you look at other municipalities around us, like Huntsville, they do have roles like this,” Pike said.
Jackson said he is against the director of development role in the city hierarchy because he thinks “it’s imperative” each department should have a director with the technical skills of the area served.
Jackson acknowledged it might cost $80,000 to $100,000 per director but said, “That’s an investment that would pay off in the long run.”
Jackson said a consultant informed the council this summer that the director of development duties were too broad and it was difficult to find candidates with experience in the large number of areas Terry supervised.
Jackson said previous mayors directly supervised more than Bowling does now without a problem.
Jackson was also against the moves in the Planning Department, which has struggled with three to four openings in the last year. Three employees, including City Planner Karen Smith, have retired. Another employee resigned shortly after being hired.
Sandlin told the council the pay increases are needed because they’ve had trouble finding candidates at the current pay scale, which she said is lower than market pay in the planning field.
Jackson favors hiring certified planners but said he is opposed to the planning manager pay because it’s more than managers of other departments are making. He said he’s had communication with at least 11 employees who are opposed to the new pay.
“It hurts employee morale,” Jackson said. “We’re showing appreciation for people who we don’t have more than the people we do have."
McMasters said the city has to pay the going rate in the field, and sometimes new employees get paid more than current ones to attract qualified, experienced employees.
“We haven’t had a planner 3 for years, and this area is on the cusp of real growth, so it’s a position we really need,” McMasters said.
