The city of Decatur will have roughly $20 million in unbudgeted reserves as it closes the books on fiscal 2021 and moves to 2022, and some of the surplus might be used to give city employees extra pay in time for the holidays.
The question is how much extra money will the employees get?
Mayor Tab Bowling wants to add $900 to the one-time increase of $100 in holiday pay that’s already included in the fiscal 2022 budget. That would give employees a $1,000 reward for their efforts in the past year.
Bowling said while he's concerned about some economic trends that could negatively impact city finances, he's confident enough in city revenue trends to propose to the City Council the $900 pay increases that would cost about $400,0000. A proposal for $400 increases, which would make $500 total in holiday pay, is on the council's Dec. 7 agenda.
“Our revenues are at $72 million (for fiscal 2022) and we’re getting $10.8 million from the federal government in stimulus money,” Bowling said of American Rescue Plan Act that provides COVID-19 federal relief funding.
“The expected growth in our revenues should put us north of $100 million,” the mayor continued.
The city has budgeted spending $72 million in fiscal 2022.
“During a COVID year, it speaks well of the leadership of our finance team, our directors and all of our employees that it appears we’re going to have around $20 million in our unfunded reserves," Bowling said.
Unbudgeted, or unfunded, reserves are the money above the already budgeted funds for the fiscal year that can be used toward any additional expenses or projects approved by the City Council. The mayor can only make recommendations.
A city resolution requires it to keep 25% of the budget in an emergency reserve to cover operational expenses. City Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said that reserve is now just under $18 million. The $20 million in unbudgeted reserves is on top of that amount.
Council members said they support additional pay for city workers, but were divided on the the amount and the method of pay.
Councilman Billy Jackson said the $1,000 bonus “is not something new” because he suggested a $1,500 one-time pay increase during the budgeting process in September.
He preferred the one-time increase over a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that’s spread out over 12 months in the employees’ pay. A COLA stays with employees’ pay for the duration of employment and impacts final retirement pay while a one-time increase doesn’t.
Jackson said a city employee who makes $40,000 annually would benefit more financially in the short term with a one-time, $1,500 pay increase than a COLA that would add $1,000 in pay. He said the COLA adds only about $38 to the paycheck every two weeks and, after taxes, that’s only $26 to $28.
“I prefer to give the workers a one-time pay increase so they can spend it on their kids, house or anyway they choose,” Jackson said.
Council President Jacob Ladner and Councilmen Kyle Pike and Hunter Pepper said they would prefer adding $400 more to the budgeted $100 in holiday pay and equal last year’s $500 Christmas pay. These bonuses would go along with a 2.5% cost-of-living raise approved in the fiscal 2022 budget in September.
“We just did a COLA with a bonus,” Ladner said. “We need to do a good job of balancing the use of the taxpayers’ dollars while also taking care of the budget so we can stay on the right track.”
Pepper said he would be OK with the additional $400 “but then I want to do another pay increase next year or sometime soon.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he would support a $400 one-time increase and possibly adding $500 at mid-year budget review in the spring if revenues support it.
However, McMasters said he doesn’t want to do too much more. He said police officers got additional increases in the 2022 budget and Fire & Rescue firefighters now get a $500 supplement for being a paramedic.
“I’m afraid this could set some kind of precedent where there will be an expectation that we’re going to give a bonus of $500 or $1,000 every year,” McMasters said. “We have to be mindful that our duty to the taxpayers is our top priority. We’ve got roads that could be paved and more litter that can be picked up.”
---
How surplus was built
Demeester said the unbudgeted reserve is the result of a “super conservative” fiscal 2021 budgeting. He said he and his predecessor, John Andrzejewski, were concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic last year when they prepared the budget that the council approved.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” Demeester said. “And it turned out to be a really good move.”
Demeester said city revenues exceeded the budget by $10.2 million.
Some highlights include revenue increases of $5.5 million in sales and use tax, $1.4 million in business licenses, $800,000 from the online tax, $465,000 from the rental tax, $355,000 from the lodging tax and $325,000 from the alcohol tax.
Demeester said expenditures were below budget by $10.3 million. Public Safety came in $2.9 million below budget, including the Police Department saving $940,000 on personnel, and Fire & Rescue was $365,000 below anticipated expenses.
Public Service improvements came in below budget by $2.7 million while Street and Environmental Services came in $3.1 million below budget.
Bowling and the council members said they remain concerned about disruptions to the economy by potential issues like consumer spending locally, businesses having problems hiring and supply chain shortages.
Still, the councilmen said the city has a lot of issues and capital projects that need to be addressed. Jackson said the council should also consider pay increases for city retirees.
“Retirees haven’t had any sort of pay increase since 2007,” Jackson said. “Previous councils just ignored them, and retirees are the people who put us where we are today.”
---
Other needs
Pike and Ladner said some city departments need new vehicles. Ladner said the city should help with moving the Limestone County house owned by Judge James Horton, who handled a Scottsboro Boys case, to where a Civil Rights museum is planned in Northwest Decatur.
Pepper said the city needs to make improvements to the playground at Wilson Morgan Park and pave its track.
Pike said the council needs to look at some projects that improve the citizens’ quality of life like beautification. He also pointed out that there are several projects, like the Sixth Avenue streetscape and parking deck, that are in the planning stages.
The council is considering a $20 million bond issue to pay for some of these projects.
“We need to look at the unassigned fund balance and see if we can offset some of these expenses so we might not have to go for as much in the bond market,” Pike said.
McMasters said the unassigned balance shouldn’t be allowed to build to $20 million, but he understands that the pandemic impacted budgeting. He said the council now needs to look at addressing city needs.
“We are not a bank,” McMasters said. “The money should go to city services. We’ve got to invest in the basics like paving roads, focusing on litter and cutting grass.”
(1) comment
While I am all for city employees benefiting financially, once again and as it is in every budget formed the retirees are forgotten or ignored. I appreciate Mr. Jackson's concern for the retirees but it will fall on deaf ears. The city government since 2007 has ignored the retirees and they have not received any cost of living raises from the city, and the excuses from the city government usually range from we cannot afford it, we will look at it in the future to hey don't complain we pay for insurance for you. There is a saying from retired city employees, once you are gone you no longer matter. Yet here we are with the city in great financial shape and while there are no excuses as to why not for the retirees, they are simply once again ignored. That Mr. Mayor and the majority of the council is very wrong,
