A combination of federal and city funding will pay for the $950,000 resurfacing of one of Decatur’s bumpiest roads — Church Street Southeast, city officials said.
The city is planning to pave Church Street from Somerville Road to Grant Street with federal money that runs through the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization. This is a close to 1-mile stretch of road that passes in front of Bunge.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt presented a proposal at a City Council work session this week to hire Garver Engineering to do the engineering and design. If approved, Garver will be paid $125,000 in federal funds with a $25,000 match from the city’s general fund.
“Depending on ALDOT approvals, the engineering should take five to six months,” Prewitt said.
The federal road funding goes to the Alabama Department of Transportation, which then disburses the money to the Metropolitan Planning Organization. ALDOT has approval authority over all aspects of the project, including engineering and construction.
Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Dewayne Hellums said $700,000 from the federal government for construction will require a $175,000 local match.
“We hoped to finish in 2021, but now it looks like it will be 2022 before the project is finished,” Hellums said.
The new City Council will be sworn in Monday, so it will be Nov. 9 before the council considers the proposal to hire an engineer for the Church Street paving project.
