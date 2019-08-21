Decatur and Morgan County leaders are changing the eviction process after recent evictions left furnishings and personal items strewn along the curb and property for days and even weeks, creating eyesores for neighbors.
Decatur Director of Development Wally Terry said there’s an apparent misconception among landlords that they must leave the personal effects in the yard or along the curb for a certain amount of time.
The confusion may come from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office's eviction process, which officials say is being changed. A Sheriff's Office form long used to outline the eviction process said, "State law requires a reasonable amount of time for defendant (tenant) to get the property once property is set on curb. Landlord sets the reasonable time. The defendant (tenant) is responsible for the property left on curb. The landlord is responsible for disposal of property left on curb after reasonable time."
But under state law, “the landlord has no duty to store or protect the tenant’s property in the unit and may dispose of it without obligation” if the tenant leaves it in the rental unit more than 14 days after the lease has been terminated.
“In my opinion I believe it’s a misconception to leave it out there for a period of time. There’s nothing that establishes a time frame,” Terry said.
Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander said apparently an unwritten policy morphed into a widespread understanding that items placed on the curb must remain there 48 hours to give the evicted tenant an opportunity to recover their possessions.
“Maybe 20 years ago the city had a policy, but there’s nothing on the books now reflecting that,” he said. “We have no ordinance on evictions. With items on the curb for any time, it’s certainly ugly for the neighbors.”
Terry said he met with the city’s Legal Department and a new plan includes the Sheriff’s Office contacting the city Street and Environmental Services Department specifying the time and place an evicted tenant's possessions will be removed from the unit to the curb.
“We’re trying to solve an issue that has evolved," Terry said. "First and foremost, we are trying to get the items picked up quicker.”
Street and Environmental Services Director Rickey Terry and Sheriff Ron Puckett said they will coordinate times when possessions are placed at the curb.
Rickey Terry said the plan has several moving parts hinging on whether the property owner has a dumpster or cart service they are paying to be serviced by the city.
“We’re going to charge the landlord for removing the items at the curb,” Rickey Terry said.
He said landlords could be charged $100 for the first load taken to the landfill and $200 for each additional load.
“There are a lot of issues with every eviction, the size of the house, what items are placed at the curb,” he said. “The main thing we want is to get it quicker so it won’t be such a blight.”
No time frame in law
On an Aug. 9 eviction at Oak Park Apartments at 1221 Grant St. S.E., Providian Real Estate Management District Manager Larry Woodruff said the personal effects belonging to evicted tenant Linda Ann Taylor were placed on the curb for at least 48 hours in accordance with the law.
But Birmingham attorney William “Drew” Ellis, of the law firm of Cloud Willis & Ellis LLC, reiterated state law doesn’t address a time period and even if Decatur had such an ordinance, he doubted it would hold up in court. He said his firm handles hundreds of evictions some months.
“Generally, the local governments would be precluded from placing additional burdens or more stringent duty on landlords to protect abandoned property than is required under the state law,” he said. “A conflict of law analysis would suggest a municipality would lose if a city of Decatur law requiring 48 hours were challenged by a property management company such as Providian.
"It is interesting, however, that in 37 other states, the tenant is afforded far more protection.”
For example, Tennessee law requires the landlord to store the tenant's possessions for 30 days after eviction. Only if the tenant fails to reclaim the possessions within that 30 days can the landlord sell or dispose of them.
Ellis said Jefferson and Shelby counties in the metro Birmingham area have laws requiring the landlord to haul the furnishings and personal effects away from the eviction site, usually to a landfill or storage bin.
Debris from an apartment eviction July 12 on Wimberly Drive Southwest sat outside for two weeks, drawing complaints from neighbors, before it was cleaned up
When asked about having the landlord haul the items away immediately, Wally Terry said, “That’s where we are headed. It’s not rational, in my mind, to set it out.”
Puckett said he feels his department can implement the changes in a short time.
“It’ll be great for the neighborhood,” he said. “We ought to be ready by the next eviction. When a time is set, we’ll call the street department so the stuff won’t be at the street very long.”
Puckett said his office is required to have a deputy on site to provide protection and ensure peace during a removal of personal effects during an eviction.
“We go into the house to secure it and make sure it is safe for the moving crew,” he said. “We’ll secure prescription drugs or firearms or anything else dangerous that might end up along the side of the street. We will work with the city of Decatur to make it a better process and keep the city cleaner.”
Mike Swafford, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said the office works about 10 evictions a month.
Taylor said she lived in the Grant Street apartment complex six months and failed to pay the full $550 monthly rent for the two-bedroom, one-bath unit she occupied for the past three months.
The 64-year-old restaurant worker said she took out some high-interest payday and title loans to pay bills and now finds herself deeper in debt.
She said she is thankful Providian assisted her in the cleanup of her belongings three days after her items were set out on the corner of Grant and Maple streets.
“Some people came by and stole some antiques, old pictures in frames, memorabilia of my kids when they were young. I’ve lost a lot of irreplaceable things. I never thought in a million years this would happen to me,” she said.
Ellis said noncomplying tenants “usually receive a litany of notices” at their residence stating they are behind on rent, a court date has been set and finally that a date for removal of personal possessions has been set. "It should come as no surprise when the actual eviction occurs," he said.
The legal process to have Taylor pay her rent or leave the unit began July 1 with a Morgan County District Court filing. It ended Aug. 9 when a four-member Providian crew entered the apartment, changed the locks, and set the personal effects on the curb. Ellis said Taylor’s belongings became the landlord’s property once the landlord entered the apartment. Once the property was placed on the curb, it became abandoned property, he said.
Legalized looting
Ellis was critical of any policy that would allow items to be placed on curbs and sidewalks. The lawyer compared the practice to legalized looting.
“Placing items at the curb creates an eyesore and also creates a breeding ground for additional disputes because your personal effects are converted. You’re telling people passing by, 'here it is, come and get it,' ” he said.
Taylor said she has moved in with her son and plans to pay her debts.
“I’ve learned my lesson,” she said. “I was on the verge of losing my car if I didn’t pay. If I don’t have a car, I can’t get to and from work. Providian doesn’t want half of their money. They want all of their money. I’ve learned to pay my bills in full.”
Woodruff said evictions are never pleasant. He said Providian has about 500 rental units in the Decatur area and has “about four or five” evictions a year.
“It hurts us to set people out,” he said. “Sometimes it’s not the residents’ fault. Sometimes it’s a health reason. Sometimes people make poor decisions.”
