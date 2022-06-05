Decatur officials and state transportation planners are considering the removal of three Sixth Avenue Southeast traffic signals next year to ease vehicle congestion that could be created by possible rehabilitation projects on Interstate 65 bridges.
In addition to removing signals at Sixth Avenue's intersections with Prospect Drive, Jackson Street and Johnston Street, all left turns onto and from those secondary streets would be eliminated. The discussion of those potential changes comes as the city prepares to hold a public viewing of the proposed Sixth Avenue Streetscape plan on June 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turner-Surles Community Center.
A rough draft of the estimated $8 million in proposed streetscape improvements to the city’s northern entrance was presented in February 2021. The draft by the consultants of Volkert Inc. included eliminating the left turns at the three intersections now being discussed as well as two others.
However, Mayor Tab Bowling and Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Seth Burkett said the state and city are talking about making changes at the three intersections without waiting on the streetscape project.
State consultants are inspecting the aging Interstate 65 bridges, and Burkett said they may rehabilitate the bridges in May or June of next year. Any work on the bridges would reroute traffic and could create traffic congestion on Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31.
“We don’t have a definitive plan on the bridge rehabilitation,” Burkett said. “The goal is to let it (award the construction bid) in the next fiscal year (2023).”
Streetscape schedule
Bowling said the state’s potential plans could delay the Sixth Avenue streetscape because of the traffic concerns they might create.
City Director of Development Dane Shaw said they asked the state to let them know whether the streetscape project can move forward or they should delay the start.
“We told them we don’t want to start the project and then stop it right in the middle,” Shaw said.
Bowling said the city and state are talking about removing the traffic signals and adding barriers to eliminate left turns at the three Sixth Avenue intersections to improve traffic flow and reduce the number of stopping points in the area.
“Based on the traffic counts at Prospect, Jackson and Johnston, we’re not sure if they warrant a traffic signal,” Bowling said.
Drivers on the three secondary streets would have to use Eighth Avenue Southeast on the eastern side of Sixth Avenue to go to Gordon Drive or Grant Street to access a signal for a left turn onto Sixth Avenue. On the western side, residents would have to use Fourth Avenue to go to Gordon or Grant to catch a signal.
Bowling said the proposal in the 2021 streetscape rough draft to make Prospect Drive and Gordon Drive one-way streets between Sixth Avenue and Somerville Road is no longer in the streetscape plan.
The one-way proposal “would have created too many difficulties” for Decatur Fire & Rescue and Decatur Middle School (located at Prospect and Somerville Road), the mayor said.
Burkett said there may be a need to hire a consultant to study flow before removing the signals.
ALGO cameras
Bowling said the city and state are also working on a plan to put traffic cameras along Sixth Avenue that would livestream video on the state’s ALGO website. People can now watch streaming video from the Hudson Memorial Bridges and the U.S. 31 causeway to check for traffic congestion and avoid it.
“People will be able to see the traffic,” Bowling said. “And the state can help Temple Electric manage the traffic signals to help with the flow of traffic.”
Burkett said the ALGO cameras that his department had installed around the state have been a success and are useful tools in avoiding traffic jams.
“The biggest hurdle is getting people to use them more often,” Burkett said.
He said the ALGO cameras “livestream and nothing is recorded."
Shaw said the unveiling of the latest plans for the Sixth Avenue Streetscape will be displayed around Turner-Surles so residents can view them and ask questions.
Shaw said residents will then be able to submit comments in paper or on online.
“The plan hasn’t changed much (since the original 2021 draft),” Shaw said. “The big thing is the plants in the center (of a streetscaped Sixth Avenue). They have to be low-maintenance plants that are approved by ALDOT.”
Any further changes to the proposed plan would require state approval, he said.
