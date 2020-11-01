More than two years after the City Council approved hiring a lawyer to draft an ordinance on Decatur rental properties and dilapidated homes, the city is still waiting.
The delay is a problem for code enforcement officers, who hope an updated ordinance would require that a local person be designated as a responsible person who could be contacted to bring properties into compliance with the building code.
In August 2018, the City Council approved retaining Hand Arendall Harrison Sale LLC for $3,000 to provide the legal services.
The city hired the Birmingham law firm, led by attorney Ben Goldman, to provide advice and assist the city on writing new housing ordinances.
City Attorney Herman Marks said Monday the city has not received any proposed ordinances or reports from the company because of an employee change at the firm.
“One of their associates who was working on the project left,” Marks said, “We don’t have anything. We haven’t paid them any money.”
Goldman last week confirmed that an associate's departure had slowed the project. He also said an issue with a possible conflict of interest had to be resolved.
“The city and our firm remain committed to the project,” Goldman said. “We put a considerable amount of work in the project. The project is not satisfactory to me yet so we are not ready to send the city a final product.”
Goldman said he doesn’t have a timetable for when the project will be complete and presented to the city.
At the time the city hired the consulting firm, then-city Director of Development Wally Terry said Goldman would help the city in dealing with group homes, rooming houses, short- and long-term rentals and absentee landlords.
Forbes magazine says rental properties are growing in popularity because they quickly create a cash flow, build equity, and there are tax advantages over other investments.
District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson said at the time his district has a problem with absentee landlords who don’t live in the city. There are landlords who live in California, Wisconsin, Georgia and several other states, and the city struggles to contact them.
This is not just a problem in Decatur. The New York Times reported that 92% of U.S. rental properties in 1991 were held by individual owners who could easily be contacted by tenants. By 2015, that number had fallen to 74%, driven largely by the growth of limited liability companies, although the market today includes other kinds of institutional investors as well.
LLCs shield property owners from personal liability, and often obscure their identities.
A major part of Chief Code Enforcement Officer David Lee’s job is tracking down the owners of homes that have fallen in disrepair and are becoming a safety hazard.
Lee last week said that finding homeowners is easier now because most counties and municipalities put their public records online.
“The big issue is we need a local responsible party and, if somebody is in California or another state, that adds another layer to our search,” Lee said.
Lee said his department can easily deal with a house in bad enough shape that it needs to be demolished even though the landowner lives out of town.
“It’s a problem when you just have a property that’s deficient or has code violations and it’s a candidate for demolition,” Lee said. “You can know who the landowner is, but how do you make somebody do something when they don’t live locally?”
Lee said he would like to see a requirement that property owners buy a rental license from the city with the license application requiring the owner's name and a local responsible parties for each property.
“If they don’t take care of their properties and name a responsible party, they could lose their license," he said, in much the same way businesses that violate other ordinances and laws can lose their alcohol license.
