Decatur’s Recycling Program remains shut down until its inmate staffing resumes through the Alabama Department of Corrections, a city official said Wednesday.
Wanda Tyler, director of Decatur’s Recycling Program and the Morgan County Regional Landfill, said she's waiting on Limestone Correctional Facility to end its quarantine of inmates during the coronavirus pandemic and allow them to return to work release.
“We really don’t know when that will happen,” Tyler said. “They may allow visitors to the prison soon, so we’re hoping it won’t be long until they release the inmates for work release.”
Tyler’s program used 12 to 14 inmates to sort the recycled items. The city had to shut down the program in March when the pandemic began. The shutdown has forced city residents to store recycled items until the program restarts or include them in their trash. Some residents are incorrectly using recycle bins as trash cans. The city refuses to collect trash left out in the recycle bins.
During the City Council work session this week, City Attorney Herman Marks presented a new contract with the state Department of Corrections for the city's use of inmates.
Marks said the only change is the city will have one contract covering all city departments’ use of state inmates. The contract says the city will pay the state $15 a day for each inmate.
The City Council is scheduled to vote on the contract at the 10 a.m. meeting on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.