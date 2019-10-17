The Line and Ferry streets intersections on the south side of Wilson Street/Alabama 20 will be closed permanently on Monday at 9 a.m., the city announced today.
A $100,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation is funding the project. Hood Contracting won the contract with low bid of $89,145.
The city is closing the two entrances with landscaped, hammerhead cul-de-sacs — similar to the one built at Cherry Street Northwest near Butch Matthews Field — on the ends of each street. The entrances to Ferry and Line street north of Wilson Street will remain open.
The entrances are being closed for safety reasons. Officials want drivers to use the Oak Street Northeast traffic light.
