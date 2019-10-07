The city of Decatur will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Turner-Surles Community Center to get input on the city’s Community Development Block Grant consolidated five-year plan.
CDBG funds are aimed at improving low-income areas. Funding has been used in the past for projects like Turner-Surles, the Butch Mathews Ballfield and the Rough Riders Park.
The city is currently building a pocket park on Enolam Boulevard in Southeast Decatur with CDBG funding.
