The city of Decatur will hold an initial public involvement meeting May 2 to solicit feedback for an ongoing feasibility study on an additional Tennessee River bridge.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

(1) comment

Clinton Herbert
Clinton Herbert

Here is an idea, create a two lane bridge where the draw bridge used to be. I'm sure there is enough room to do so. In my opinion, the traffic going to using 20 can divert to that bridge. If the current bridge needs rebuilt, then we would have an alternative ridge in the interim.

Also, please fix the 72/20/31 malfunction junction. This is overdue for a reconfiguration.

Report Add Reply

