Bridge inspections are scheduled to begin Monday morning for the 14th Street and Gordon Drive overpasses, according to the city of Decatur.
The 14th Street inspection will begin at 8 a.m., and the city then plans to move to the Gordon Drive at 10 a.m.
Traffic will be down to one lane throughout the day for both bridges. Drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes if possible.
