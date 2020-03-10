The city of Decatur is scheduled to pave four roads this week or as soon as the weather allows.
The work is scheduled for between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the work week. There may be traffic delays because there will be one-lane traffic on these roads.
The roads to be paved are:
• Danville Road Southwest, between Eighth and Third streets.
• Cloverdale Avenue Southwest, from Eighth to Chadwell streets.
• Arbor Avenue Southwest, from Eighth to Chadwell streets.
•Westmeade Street Southwest, from Azalea Circle to Danville Road.
