Weather permitting, the city of Decatur will restart road resurfacing toward the end of this week.
Roads scheduled to be repaved are Castleman, Franklin and Warwick avenues and Anderson Drive in Southwest Decatur.
Drivers should be prepared for delays, as the roads will be down to one-lane traffic during paving.
