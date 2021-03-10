Existing businesses with new locations and businesses new to Decatur are sprouting along with spring flowers over the next two months.
Several businesses are opening this month while Aldi grocery store and Whataburger are on track for possibly opening sometime in April, officials said.
T.J. Maxx closed its old store in Beltline Plaza and is preparing to open its new retail store Thursday in Decatur Shopping Plaza, 1107 Beltline Road Southwest, company spokeswoman Bethany Crocetti said.
“We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to relocate this store reflects that thinking,” Crocetti said in an email.
Ronald Taunton, project manager for Bradford Building, of Birmingham, estimated last week that his crews are 75% finished with the new Aldi. The new Beltline Road Southwest location is where Calvary Assembly of God's former building once stood.
Bradford’s city permit estimates the 21,000-square-foot Aldi building project will cost roughly $2.5 million.
“It’s really going well,” Taunton said. “Of course, we’ve had a few issues like winter storms and COVID-19.”
Taunton said he’s not sure when Aldi plans to hold its grand opening “but we’re trying to be finished (with the building) by late April.”
Aldi is one of Bradford Building's biggest customers. Bradford is doing renovations of two Aldi stores in Kentucky and one in Springfield, Tennessee, but, right now, Decatur is the location of the only new grocery store, Taunton said.
Down the street, Whataburger is going up so quickly between Lowe's and Publix that it already has a tentative opening date of April 12, said Ellen Chandler, field marketing coordinator.
“If construction continues to go well and the weather holds out for us, we should be set to open on time,” Chandler said.
Chandler said the company has held some hiring events and is looking for employees. She said anyone interested in applying a job should go to the Whataburger.com.
Crystal Brown, Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce vice president, said construction of these two businesses could lead to more development in the city. She pointed out that other new restaurants like Cook Out and Chipotle recently opened on Beltline Road.
“They’re being built in two very visible locations,” Brown said of Aldi and Whataburger. “Others will see that works and it could lead to other projects.”
Nearby, the Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Spring Avenue in front of Walmart was scheduled to open this month but problems getting steel put construction behind, said owner Sam Abusaleem.
Abusaleem is building a 7,500-square-foot, three-store strip mall with Freddy’s taking up about 3,200 feet. He said he’s looking for tenants for two other units, although he could decide to use one or both units for himself if he doesn’t find the right business or businesses to occupy the space.
The first Freddy’s is in Madison, and Abusaleem said he plans to open more restaurants in Athens, Huntsville, Florence, Muscle Shoals and Cullman after he gets the Decatur restaurant opened.
“Our plan is very aggressive,” Abusaleem said.
Owner Tyler Jones is moving his Whisk’D Café from Grant Street Southeast to the former Social Grace’s/Curry’s building off Johnston Street in downtown Decatur. He said he’s still working on the building but he should be ready to open before the end of this month.
Renovations are ongoing at the future home of Moody's Crab restaurant. Co-owner Cindy Huang couldn’t be reached, but when she announced her family’s plan to locate the restaurant in The Crossings of Decatur she said it should be ready to open later this month or by April.
Cajun-style seafood will be the specialty at Moody's Crab, which she and her husband Jason Huang plan to open in the former Fulin’s Asian Cuisine building.
While some are opening, Christy and John Wheat, said they temporarily closed their restaurants, Simp McGhee’s on Bank Street Northeast and Josie’s on Second Avenue Northeast, on Friday for a deep cleaning by BioPure because both owners tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We chose to close for the safety of our guests and employees,” Christy Wheat said Friday. Simp McGhee's has reopened and Josie's status is being determined daily.
Despite occasional COVID-19 cases, Brown said she sees most business owners are still cleaning and paying close attention to the virus protocols even though the pandemic may be easing up some.
“They still have to pay attention, but more people are getting out and they’re spending money locally because they see that the businesses are still following the guidelines,” Brown said.
