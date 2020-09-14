The city of Decatur’s Street and Environmental Services Department will begin fall leaf collection Oct. 1.
Crews will start collection in the Flint area and then work clockwise through the city, according to a city press release.
Residents are asked to ensure that leaves are left behind the curb with no sticks or other yard waste included in the leaf piles.
For faster service, households can place leaves and debris in either of their issued carts. Yard debris no longer needs to be separated from bagged garbage.
