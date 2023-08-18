The city is poised to begin the $10 million Sixth Avenue streetscape project as it gets ready to make sidewalk improvements and move utilities underground, and after it recently hired Volkert Inc. as the project's construction and engineering consultant.
However, the beautification efforts in this 1-mile stretch of Sixth Avenue Southeast/U.S. 31 between the Hudson Memorial bridges and Delano Park is waiting on Alabama Department of Transportation Department approval, city officials said.
“We’re working through the approval process and waiting on definitive approval from ALDOT as we’ll go ahead with the bid process,” city Director of Development Dane Shaw said Thursday. “I expect this will be mid- to late fall, but we’re not sure when the project will begin."
Council President Jacob Ladner said he hopes the city can “get ALDOT approval any day now. It’s taking a while so we would like to start soon.”
The overall project includes adding wider walkways, converting portions of the center turn lane into medians with flower beds and blocking some roads from turning left onto Sixth Avenue.
The city received a $640,000 federal grant through the Transportation Alternatives Set-aside Program in September 2022 for sidewalk improvements. The grant requires a $160,000 match for the $800,000 plan for new sidewalks on both sides of Sixth Avenue Northeast from Wilson to Moulton streets.
“The first phase of the streetscape will be the sidewalks,” Shaw said. “The goal will be to improve walkability along Sixth Avenue for the different businesses and developments that are going on there.”
Shaw said the project will include refurbishing and repairing the existing sidewalks and adding landscaping. Decatur Utilities has already begun moving electric utilities underground while the city has an agreement with AT&T to also move its cable lines underground.
“Some of the utilities they're going to try to fit under the sidewalks as part of the improvements,” Shaw said.
He said DU has started putting some of the auxiliary utilities underground but as work begins on the main utilities people “will start seeing some of the changes as they start burying some of those lines as we get closer to September.”
Volkert was hired initially by the city and the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce to create the streetscape plan. The plan was submitted to ALDOT for approval.
“We are waiting for the soil testing to come back on the signal poles,” Shaw said. “Once we get that back, we will submit it to ALDOT and ask for final permits. They will give us some comments and, once we get our final permits, we can bid out the project.”
Shaw said the soil testing is being done because they’re planning to replace most of the wood power poles with decorative black metal poles like the ones the city installed downtown in recent years.
He said the poles are similar to those in Auburn, Opelika, Tuscaloosa and downtown Birmingham.
Shaw said they are still making decisions on the plans for the landscaping along the route. Most of the landscaping will be low maintenance, particularly if it’s in the median where they’re concerned about upkeep costs and sightlines, he said.
A major part of this project will be improvements to the middle turn lane of Sixth Avenue where the city is planning to limit turns at certain spots along the route with cement and landscaping. This includes eliminating some left turns and traffic lights.
“This will improve safety too,” Shaw said. “If you drive down Sixth Avenue today, there’s some intersections ... that are very dangerous. Places like that, drivers will be directed to the next light so it’s safer.”
In addition to hiring Volkert for construction, inspection and engineering on the project — at a cost ranging from $50 per hour for inspectors to $123 per hour for civil engineers — the City Council approved at its Aug. 7 meeting an agreement with ALDOT for cooperative maintenance of some Sixth Avenue sidewalks in the public right of way.
Under the agreement, ALDOT will take care of repairing drainage and traffic structures, crossovers and other minor construction. The state will establish vegetative cover and the city will maintain it.
