Consecutive months of rejected requests to open liquor stores in Decatur's neighborhood business districts have prompted the city to develop a plan changing where and what kind of alcohol can be sold.
At the urging of the Planning Commission, City Planner Lee Terry is working on a proposal that the commission would then include in the new zoning district rewrite a consultant is preparing for the city.
Terry told the Planning Commission in its April meeting that consultant Clarion Associates is on track to present the proposed update to the city’s zoning and land-use codes late this summer, but there’s still time to present additional changes.
The city hired Clarion in 2018 for $40,000 to lead a rewrite of the codes, some of which were written in the 1950s. The consultant unveiled the first half of the proposed codes in January 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and a complete change in personnel in the city's Planning Department delayed the release of the full proposal.
The April meeting was the third straight month the Planning Commission had requests to rezone a property from B-1 (local shopping district), a strict commercial zone meant to protect nearby neighborhoods, to B-2 (general business), the least restrictive commercial district.
Terry said that when there are so many requests by property owners to change the zoning applicable to their land, it may be an indication that the permitted uses within given zoning districts need to be revised. He said that in the zoning rewrite, the B-1 district will be called a "neighborhood commercial district" instead of a local shopping district.
With most of the commissioners’ support, Terry is working on a proposal for the new zoning code that would make a liquor store or restaurant that sells alcohol permitted on appeal in the new B-1 district. Appeals are heard by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Commission member Forrest Temple said there would have to be some trust that BOZA would protect the neighborhoods as the Planning Commission wants.
Rezoning requests
But until the new zoning codes are ready and approved, businesses must request rezoning from B-1 to B-2 in order to sell alcohol.
After his request was tabled in March, Ben Hampton went before the Planning Commission in April to ask for a zoning change so he can open a liquor store in what used to be West Moulton Mini Mart at 1201 W. Moulton St. However, the Planning Commission’s 4-4 vote meant it would not recommend the rezoning.
Hampton appealed the decision to the City Council, which will hold a public hearing on whether to rezone his property in District 1 at its July 5 meeting.
The Planning Commission's tie vote came after a half dozen neighbors of the store voiced their support for Hampton’s plan to open a liquor store. Kathy Sikes-Porter was among the supporters.
“I live 10 feet away from the business and we’re fine with it,” Sikes-Porter said. “All of my neighbors are fine with it.”
Hampton also presented a petition with over 160 signatures on it, of which he estimated “about half live within two or three blocks.”
The Planning Commission also voted 7-1 last month to recommend to the City Council that it reject Erica Powell’s request to rezone 511 19th Ave. S.E. from B-1 to B-2. Powell wants to open a bar and grill that sells alcohol. She also appealed the decision, and the City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to rezone her parcel on June 6.
Terry said the B-1 zoning allows a restaurant if the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals grants a use on appeal, but it wouldn’t be able to sell alcohol.
In March, the Planning Commission and the City Council rejected the request of a property owner who wanted to open a liquor store to change his parcel at the Morningside Shopping Centre on 11th Street Southeast from B-1 to B-2.
In all of these actions, Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said, the vote was more about what could happen in the future if these businesses didn’t survive. He said changing the zoning to B-2 allows bars, auto repair shops or pawn shops to locate there, and the city would be powerless to stop these establishments from opening.
“Someone could just open a night club and that’s not what we want near a neighborhood,” Lawrence said.
Neighborhood concerns
Planning Commission member Frances Tate said the votes to reject the proposed rezoning “is not about the business. It’s about where it is and how it impacts the neighborhood. We are responsible to keep these neighborhoods in good order.”
Some commission members see a liquor store or a bar and grill as acceptable businesses for a neighborhood business district.
Commission member Eddie Pike said all of the city’s businesses that sell beer and wine should be able to sell liquor.
“I don’t see any difference in liquor from beer and wine,” Pike said.
Pike cast the only vote against the resolution to reject Powell’s request that would have allowed a bar and grill. He said he voted against the resolution because there are B-2 zones two or three blocks from Powell’s 19th Street Southeast location.
Planning Commission member Myrna Burroughs pointed out that convenience stores, which the West Moulton Mini Mart used to be, can sell beer and wine.
“Alcohol is alcohol. I don’t see a huge difference,” Pike said.
However, Lawrence said state alcohol laws restrict the city on alcohol sales. For example, he said the state requires businesses, like Big A in the Flint area, to have a separate area for liquor.
Tate, who lives on Monroe Drive Northwest, near the site of the West Moulton Street rezoning request, remains opposed to any change to the B-1 district rules.
“Have you ever lived near a package store or a bar?” Tate asked her fellow Planning Commission members. “I do, and at 5 o’clock in the morning, the music is still booming.”
Tate said there are also two churches and a funeral home in the area.
“B-1 is there for a reason,” Tate said. “It’s to make sure we protect the neighborhoods. We need to keep it quiet and tranquil so certain things shouldn’t be allowed in these areas.”
She said the commission needs to be consistent and protect the neighborhoods near West Moulton Street as it did when it rejected the Morningside rezoning attempt.
“If B-2 is not suitable for other neighborhoods, it’s not suitable for this neighborhood,” Tate said.
Pike said he understands the importance of the city’s neighborhoods and the difficulties faced by neighborhoods that border business districts.
“It’s a little odd and different to be an edge neighborhood than it is to live in the center of a neighborhood,” Pike said.
However, he said he sees the changes as a way for the city to encourage business development.
“For us to grow and prosper, we’ve got to do things that encourage opportunity,” Pike said. “People are willing to put the time and money into opening a business, so we should let them.”
Terry’s proposal on the B-1 district will be presented to the Planning Commission in May. If it passes, it will be added to the zoning ordinance rewrite. He said the goal is for the City Council to approve the new ordinance before fiscal 2022 ends on Sept. 30.
