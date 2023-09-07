Two Sixth Avenue Mexican restaurants, Las Vias and Tio Juan Mexican grills, can remain open as long as they remit their sales and alcohol tax payments on time, the City Council decided Tuesday night.
Each restaurant was facing final suspension of its business license by the council, but both got a reprieve at the meeting.
Businesses are required to report their gross receipts. The sales tax must be remitted based on those receipts by the 20th of each month while liquor tax revenues must be remitted to the city by the 15th of each month.
Finance Department Manager Lori Rossetti told the council Las Vias caught up with its overdue tax payments and fines.
Based on evidence of multiple tax delinquencies, the City Council approved a conditional suspension or revocation of Tio Juan’s business license.
City Council President Jacob Ladner said Tio Juan's will remain open but must pay what it owes to the city by the council’s Oct. 2 meeting.
Mirna Cendejas, daughter of the Tio Juan owner and manager of the restaurant, told the council that they’ve had “a lot of miscommunication” with the city as it changed bookkeepers. She said she has proof she paid more than $11,000 in late fees.
“The other girl who used to do the bookkeeping did not move my payments through — some were electronically, some I had to come up to (City Hall) and pay for them,” Cendejas said.
She said the restaurant had issues this year with COVID-19 and they were short on staff at times.
“Our shifts are 12 hours or more, and we’re just trying to make it through,” Cendejas said.
Rossetti said she gave Cendejas her business card at the council meeting but had not heard from the manager by late Wednesday.
Las Vias owner Enrique Salcido made his sales tax payments last week and then paid the alcohol taxes and fines for late payment on Tuesday, Rossetti said.
City Attorney Herman Marks recommended, and the council accepted on a 4-1 vote, a six-month conditional period Las Vias must meet to keep its business license and stay open.
Marks said the resolution allows them to continue to operate with a conditional revocation or suspension in place for six months.
“What that means is, if they fail to comply with the state and city laws, they would come back before you,” Marks told the council. “They have not exhibited a history of compliance.”
Ladner said he’s OK with immediately reinstating Las Vias’ good standing with the city, and he was the only council member to vote against the six-month conditional period. He said he doesn’t believe the conditional period is necessary.
Rossetti told the City Council last week that the Las Vias owner promised in July to make two payments to clear his bill, but the first payment bounced and she had not received a second payment.
Salcido wasn’t available Wednesday for comment, but he confirmed last week the payment of his sales tax. However, he didn’t pay his alcohol taxes and late fees for missing tax payment deadlines until Tuesday, Rossetti said.
Late fees include a 15% penalty, plus interest.
Salcido told The Daily on Aug. 30 that his payment didn’t bounce. Instead, he said he had trouble remitting the payment through the city’s online portal.
“The portal kept rejecting my payment,” he said. “It’s not going to be done like that next month. It’s going to be paid at the office with a check next month.”
Salcido said he wants his customers “to know that I’m a responsible businessman who pays his bills so they continue to support me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.