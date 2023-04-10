The city would commit $5 million to attract a proposed $30 million riverfront development if the Decatur City Council approves a proposed agreement presented to it Monday by City Attorney Herman Marks.
Patrick Lawler, the developer of Guntersville’s City Harbor retail and residential development, is proposing a 75,000-square-foot mixed-use development on the Tennessee River just west of Ingalls Harbor. In contrast, Lawler said City Harbor is 55,000 square feet.
Marks presented the proposed agreement to the City Council at its work session. A public meeting and council vote are scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.
“We think this (project) will foster growth across the riverfront,” Marks said.
Marks said the city is trying to improve and increase use of the riverfront on the south side of the Tennessee River.
“This will bring restaurants, retail stores and entertainment to the riverfront,” Marks said. “This package has potential.”
According to the proposed agreement, Lawler, sole managing member of Ingalls Harbor LLC, would commit to spending at least $30 million on improvements at the site “for retail, commercial and entertainment facilities the type and scope of which are not currently in Decatur, Alabama, and that will generate new and additional revenues for the city.”
Lawler has said the Decatur development will feature “40 condominium units with boat slips, a multitude of restaurants, retail and nightlife.”
The city would commit to providing Lawler’s company with 25% of sales and use taxes collected on the property, up to a maximum of $1.5 million, over 10 years.
“We hope it doesn’t take 10 years and they get there much quicker,” Marks said.
The city will be required to extend utilities — electricity, water, sewer and gas — to within 5 feet of the development. Marks estimated this would cost about $2 million.
The city commits in the proposed agreement to spending $1.5 million on infrastructure for the development, which Marks said would include a parking lot and other improvements for public use.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said the project would generate sales and property tax revenue for the city and Decatur City Schools on currently unused acreage that is owned by the city and DU and producing no revenue because neither entity pays taxes.
The proposed agreement involves the transfer of two parcels from the city and Decatur Utilities.
The city would deed 2 acres that are part of the Decatur Utilities wastewater treatment plant property to Lawler’s company.
The city would also give the developer a 99-year lease in return for $100 per year in rent on about 5 1/4 acres of land west of the boat ramp at Ingalls.
Councilman Billy Jackson expressed a couple of concerns in the meeting. One is whether the development would reduce the parking needed for bass tournaments at Ingalls Harbor.
Lawler said the Guntersville fishermen had the same concerns with City Harbor, but now they’re happy. He said he believes his development would add parking for Ingalls Harbor fishermen.
Another Jackson concern is whether Decatur Utilities will eventually need the 2 acres it would be giving up to expand its wastewater treatment plant to accommodate the city’s growth.
A DU representative wasn’t in attendance, but Council President Jacob Ladner, who serves as the council’s liaison to the DU board, said he also asked this question and was told it likely wouldn’t need to increase the size of the plant.
Ladner said DU officials believe the city may eventually need a small wastewater treatment plant on the north side of the river to handle growth there.
Under the agreement, Lawler would have four months to perform due diligence on the land before the transactions are finalized. He would agree to present the city during that four months with “plans detailing the appearance, size, scale, look, composition and nature of the site.”
Historically, the Alabama Constitution prohibited municipalities from granting public money or other things of value to benefit private entities. However, voters approved Amendment 772 of the Constitution in a 2004 statewide referendum that allows the City Council to spend money for the Ingalls project.
Amendment 772 says that local governments can make expenditures benefiting a private entity provided “the purpose specified will serve a valid and sufficient public purpose, notwithstanding any incidental benefit accruing to any private entity or entities.”
The public purpose, according to the draft resolution that will receive a council vote Monday, is “to promote tourism and commerce, bolster sales and use, lodging and similar tax revenues, and serve as a catalyst for other tax-producing development within Decatur.”
An ordinance will also be introduced to declare the land as surplus property. Voting on an ordinance usually requires a first reading followed by a second reading in the next meeting, but if council members are unanimous it can receive an immediate vote. Marks said he will ask for unanimous consent.
Jackson said after the meeting he is concerned with how quickly the City Council is moving on this agreement, especially since it was just introduced to council members three weeks ago.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.