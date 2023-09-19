The Decatur City Council quickly approved a $91.1 million budget for fiscal 2024 Monday despite one councilman's frustration with how little time the council spent reviewing it and with the absence of funding for the homeless.
The council approved its largest budget ever on a 4-1 vote after only a short review in a public meeting, leaving the $4 million list of appropriations to nonprofits largely unchanged.
Billy Jackson, the only councilman to vote against the budget, said he objects to the council holding such a short review of a proposed budget prepared by Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester and his staff.
Demeester presented the proposed budget at the Sept. 11 work session, and Jackson said this brought back the memory of where he was during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Jackson said the council was in the second day of budget discussions at the Country Inn and Suites on Beltline Road Southwest. He said the council in 2001 met each day that week from 8 a.m. until noon and then from 1 until 5 p.m. There were days they came back after a dinner break, he said.
He said he knows the fiscal 2024 budget was on the city website for several weeks, but looking at something and reading the numbers without meeting with department heads to delve into what those numbers mean doesn’t work.
“There’s no way possible to know what’s in a $91.1 million budget when you look at it only for 33 minutes,” Jackson said, referring to the length of Demeester's budget presentation.
Jackson said he can’t create his household budget in 33 minutes, “much less know what’s in a $91.1 million in 33 minutes. I know I can’t say I know everything that’s in the budget.”
He said the evidence this council can’t say what’s in the budget is that it spent so much this year out of the unassigned fund balance.
Council President Jacob Ladner told Jackson “I get what you’re saying,” but he disagrees with the 27-year councilman on the council’s function.
“That was (the previous council's) job and this is how we put it together now,” Ladner said. “Comparing the city budget to a household budget isn’t apples to apples. In this case, we have a full Finance Department that actually builds the budget to present to us.”
He said the council is like a board of directors with a CFO who puts together budgets.
“We shouldn’t get involved in the weeds of the day-to-day operations of the city — that’s the mayor’s job,” Ladner said. “As part-time representatives with fulltime jobs, we shouldn’t have the time and it’s not our role to do that. There are times when we step into that, but that should be a rare occurrence.”
Jackson said they had a Finance Department that prepared the budget in previous years, “but there’s a due diligence that goes into making sure you know what goes into every line item. Whether they present a $200,000 budget, a $20 million budget or a $9 million budget, the fact remains we are not aware of everything that’s in that budget.”
Jackson said there’s no better way to know what’s going on in the city than to go through the budget line item by line item and compare it to the previous year's budget.
“We have a fiscal responsibility to adopt a budget,” Jackson said. “And, just because we pay these guy to do a budget, it’s our responsibility to vote for and agree on a budget.”
The other councilmen said they went through each budget line item by themselves.
However, Jackson said, the councilmen may go through the budget by themselves but they still don’t know how the budget is broken down unless they have the documentation and the background information.
“Department heads have to be in front of you to say, ‘This is why I asked for that,’” Jackson said. “Then you determine whether it’s a good expense. There can be a lot of waste, and there can be some people who run their budget too tightly.”
The council majority said they asked Demeester and the city’s department heads a number of questions about the proposed budget.
---
Clash with mayor
Mayor Tab Bowling pointed out the 2016 administration, his first year as mayor, did meet and go through the budget.
“Mr. Jackson, I don’t remember you attending those meetings,” Bowling said to the councilman.
Jackson said that council “didn’t delve into the numbers” as it should so he didn’t attend.
“It was kind of like this year,” Jackson said.
“You didn’t have your picture made (with the council),” Bowling said to Jackson. “You’re not a team player.”
“That comes from a mayor who is the least qualified mayor in our state,” Jackson responded.
Jackson said they started streamlining the budget reviews in 2008, so this council sees that this is the way a review is done now.
“I can’t blame them for this change,” Jackson said. “Change happens but it’s not always a good change.”
Councilmen Carlton McMasters and Kyle Pike said they understand that Jackson prefers how previous councils did their budgets.
“We’ve had the advantage of having a true CFO,” McMasters said. “Personally, I like the way the budget is done. It’s a streamlined process.”
The council got the proposed budget three weeks ago.
McMasters estimated he spent eight to 10 hours reviewing the budget.
“It’s a good, conservative budget that the Finance staff can be proud of,” McMasters said.
Pike said there wasn’t anything in the budget that he questioned.
“Just because it was done a certain way in the past doesn’t mean it has to be done that way now,” Pike said.
---
Nonprofit allocations
One item Jackson questioned because of its absence was Hands Across Decatur’s request for $41,000. The nonprofit that helps the homeless once again failed to get a piece of the $4 million in allocations for local nonprofits that the city includes annually in its budget.
“I think it’s kind of interesting that we do have a homeless issue in Decatur and we do not address that situation in any way,” Jackson said.
Pike said he didn’t favor adding Hands Across Decatur (HAD) because “there are far more nonprofits that don’t get appropriations and provide a lot of really good services because they’re raising their own money.”
McMasters said he doesn’t want to expand the list of nonprofits receiving appropriations “because they get on the list in perpetuity. As the number of nonprofits and appropriations increase, city services decrease.”
McMasters said the city has given HAD Executive Director Sue Terrell opportunities to meet with city staff to work on grant applications and she met with chief grant writer Allen Stover, Community Development manager, only once.
The Best and Brightest Initiative got $500,000 for the second straight year. This program is aimed at attracting college graduates to the city by paying $15,000 toward their college loans.
Jackson said he is also against appropriations for the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts and the Carnegie Visual Arts Center. He said he opposes giving the two money because they got a bond issue in 2006 based on the promise that they wouldn’t ask for more money from the city again.
“They asked for money the next year,” Jackson said.
Ladner said his concern with the budget is the growing personnel costs. The general fund increased from $56 million in 2018 to $87 million (not including the Point Mallard fund) this year.
He pointed out they spent about $29 million on personnel in 2018 while they’ll spend $50 million on employees in 2024.
“All but $10 million of the $31 million (increase) is eaten up by personnel costs,” Ladner said. “When we get presented with market adjustments and everybody says that I hate employees, that is my concern.”
He said the city is outpacing revenues with personnel costs.
“I’ve had that concern for three years now that all that revenue is eaten up by personnel costs,” Ladner said.
Bowling said the city “was so far behind on personnel costs that it took a lot for us to get caught up. Some of those increases were done prior to this administration and not on your watch.”
After the meeting, Demeester said he thinks the process they use to write the budget has been effective.
“I don’t want it misrepresented that we put this budget together willy-nilly,” Demeester said. “There were hundreds of hours put in behind the scenes by myself, my team and all of the department heads and their staffs.”
Demeester said the design of the budget is to place capital items in the unassigned budget and for department heads to go before the council to get this specific spending approved.
“This spreads this spending throughout the year,” he said.
Demeester said the city does have a capital plan for the unassigned reserves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.