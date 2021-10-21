Decatur has almost 900 new houses and town homes under construction or planned, and that includes a patio home development prezoned this week as well as Legacy Cove subdivision that is finally ready to build homes.
The city struggled to add new homes as the population remained stagnant for 20 years, but there are now 12 planned subdivisions, including three developments led by developer Jeff Parker and two additional phases for existing subdivisions.
Legacy Cove, one of the first new subdivisions announced in late 2019, is finally moving forward off of Point Mallard Drive Southeast, Parker said. The first phase is zoned for estate lots along the river. Parker, who is developing the subdivision with Land Services LLC and Greystone Properties, has 31 lots he’s selling for custom-made homes. The first home is planned for 5,000 square feet, he said.
“We closed the sale on the first lot and we expect to close on the second lot this week,” Parker said. “I talked to the builder and approved his plan. Hopefully, we’ll see a home coming out of the ground soon.”
The City Council approved a request from Land Services and Greystone to allow portions of fencing, walls, columns and a guard shack that are part of the Legacy Cove entrance to remain in the city right of way.
City Attorney Herman Marks told the council that the subdivision would not create an issue for the city right of way along Point Mallard Drive.
Decatur Utilities official Gary Borden said the entrance also wouldn’t create a problem for the utilities through the area so DU is OK with the request.
Parker said he’s not sure when he will start on Phase 2, which is planned for 42 patio homes along Point Mallard Drive.
Parker is also leading the development of two planned subdivisions off Central Avenue Southwest.
Working for Wilshire LLC, Parker started the process of getting city approval for a 30-acre subdivision along Central Avenue. However, this project is on hold until Legacy Cove is completed or far enough along that he feels comfortable with starting a new project.
At the request of Parker’s group, Land Services and Greystone Properties, the Planning Commission on Tuesday prezoned 59.8 acres east of Central Avenue and south of Pool Valley Road to R-5, a zoning for patio homes.
Blake McAnally, of Pugh Wright McAnally engineering services, represented Parker at the commission meeting. He said the R-5 zoning, which requires a minimum lot size of 5,000 square feet, “fills a hole” in the city’s housing market.
“We’re not seeing a lot of patio homes under construction,” McAnally said. “Most of the homes that are being built are much bigger because of the inventory costs.”
Most of the planned subdivisions are zoned R-3, which has a minimum 7,000-square-foot lot, or R-1, which has a 10,000-square-foot minimum.
Parker said an out-of-state contractor who is new to the area plans to build the patio home subdivision, so he will likely move forward with the project.
“The initial plan I drew up was for just over 200 homes, although he could change it,” Parker said.
---
Traffic concerns
On Monday, the City Council annexed two properties earmarked for a second phase of Windsor Place near McEntire Lane in Southwest Decatur.
Timberland Partners' Rich and Amanda Littrell plan to build a second phase of Windsor Place on 17.1 acres west of McEntire Lane. This comes more than a decade after Windsor Place’s first phase was built.
After holding public hearings, the Planning Commission followed the council action by setting an R-3 zoning for 12.53 acres of Windsor Place and an R-5 zoning for the other 4.6 acres.
Butch Sheets and Sonja Morris, both residents of Berkshire Way in the Windsor Place subdivision, expressed concern about the additional traffic that a second phase could create.
“A lot of people use London Place (Southwest) to leave the subdivision,” Sheets said. “One of my neighbors counted about 300 cars one afternoon between 4 and 5:30.”
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said the city hasn’t done a traffic study, but City Engineer Carl Prewitt said 300 vehicles a day “is a very light load” and it’s not unusual to see traffic get heavier during peak times of the day.
Morris said she would like to see an additional road connecting from the second phase to McEntire Lane.
Prewitt said he expects the residents of Phase 2 will use Wingate Way, so there won’t be any more traffic added to London Place.
Sheets said after the meeting he was satisfied with the responses he got from the city at the Planning Commission meeting, “although I still think there will be too much traffic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.