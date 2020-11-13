Heather Parker said she travels through a narrow and treacherous intersection southwest of Decatur at Old Moulton Road and Modaus Road almost daily going to and from work and has seen “a ton of wrecks” there over the past couple of decades.
Parker said she remembers a truck overturned in the deep ditch on Modaus Road during a heavy rainstorm a few yards east of the intersection, where road shoulders are nonexistent.
“The towing crew had to call in divers to get under the water so they could find somewhere safe to hook the chain to the truck,” she said. “It floods quite often when it gets a heavy rain there.”
The concerns of Parker and other motorists are getting addressed. A project now underway will improve drainage and realign the intersection, said Morgan County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark.
About $260,000 from the Rebuild Alabama fuel tax money that the county received in fiscal 2020 will assist in the project’s funding, Clark said. The entire project should cost about $450,000.
“We’re waiting on shipment of more of the drainage pipe to be delivered,” he said. “We’ve completed the bulk of the ditch work, and by Christmas the worst of the work should be finished.”
Several of the 9,800-pound pipes are already on site.
Modaus Road is on the east side of the intersection and becomes Hudson Road on the west side of Old Moulton Road.
Clark said in addition to realigning the four-way stop intersection at Modaus, the county will realign the Pleasant Hill Road and Lamon Drive intersection about 100 yards west of the four-way. He said with good weather, the project could be completed by spring.
“Motorists will see a drastic improvement by then," he said.
“All of the (rain) water used to come down to the (Modaus-Old Moulton) intersection, cross under the intersection and go back in the direction it came from,” he said. “Once we’re finished, the water will go under the road and into the drainage area behind a building on (Hudson).”
He said motorists crossing Old Moulton Road at the intersection veer a few feet to the left to stay on the road.
“Several times a year people run off the road into a ditch there, especially when it’s raining at night. … We’re going to move the road over, line it up and fill in the ditch with concrete pipe,” Clark said. “There won’t be a shoulder problem.”
County Engineer Greg Bodley said the approximate daily traffic counts on the impacted roads are 4,800 on Old Moulton Road, 6,200 on Modaus Road and 3,200 on Hudson Road.
Andrew Adams, a businessman from Russellville who travels Old Moulton Road a couple of times a week, said, “It’s good to see something being done about the flooding. It needs a red light there.”
Clark said eventually a traffic signal will replace the four-way stop.
But in the meantime, “a four-way stop is, dollar for dollar, a good way to slow traffic down,” Clark said.
He said Pleasant Hill Road’s entrance off Hudson will be eliminated and Lamon Drive will cross Hudson and intersect with Pleasant Hill. Presently, Lamon Drive ends at Hudson Road.
He warns people traveling west on Hudson to Whitlow Road to slow down.
“We’ve got (a) sign up,” Clark said. “Whitlow Road and Hudson are very curvy. We’ve had some fatalities on Hudson a few years ago. We’re trying to eliminate the hazard. People simply drive too fast.”
Clark said his next project tied to Rebuild Alabama will be resurfacing 3.5 miles of East Upper River Road. He said that project has a projected cost of $300,000.
He said he sees some future gas tax money being spent for traffic control devices and intersection streetlights. “Every intersection should have some sort of lighting,” he added. “We have a lot of needs.”
