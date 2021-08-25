A volunteer effort in Decatur next month will focus on removing litter from the Tennessee River and Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
Tennessee RiverLine, in partnership with the refuge and Decatur Morgan County Tourism, is hosting Clean Up for the Cranes on Sept. 18.
The event will start at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion and will run from 8-11 a.m.
Participants will either be on the shoreline picking up trash or working from boats. Personal watercraft can be used, and the Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful’s 25-foot work boat will be in operation.
“Decatur Morgan County Tourism actively markets and promotes the many outdoor recreation opportunities the Tennessee River affords us, such as boating, canoeing, fishing and viewing wildlife including sandhill cranes and whooping cranes who spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge,” said Danielle Gibson, Decatur Morgan County Tourism President and CEO. "... This is a large tourist attraction, and we want to do our part to protect it.”
Gibson said she hopes the event will raise awareness of the community's litter problem. The event is also aimed at bringing awareness to the importance of Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge to the community.
Gibson asked that volunteers sign up beforehand, but they will also be able to do so at the site. To sign up go to Decatur Morgan Tourism's Facebook page or go to decaturcvb.org.
When volunteers meet at the pavilion, there will be a brief program and instructions. Participants will be grouped into teams of 15 and then assigned a cleanup location. Supplies such as gloves and trash bags, provided by Keep Alabama Beautiful, will be limited so volunteers are asked to bring their own.
A part of the Tennessee RiverTowns Program, Clean Up for the Cranes is a Tennessee RiverLine event.
Decatur is one of 15 Tennessee River communities that was selected for the inaugural cohort of the Tennessee RiverTowns Program in October 2020, according to RiverLine.
“The cleanup will help preserve wildlife habitat and protect our natural resources for future generations to enjoy,” Gibson said. “We hope this will become an annual event to continue to bring awareness to an incredible natural resource.”
