A cleanup event organized by Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful will take place Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Wheeler Lake.
Volunteers will meet at the Hickory Hills boat ramp, 2601 Hickory Hills Road S.E. To volunteer, go to keeptnriverbeautiful.org. There is a limit of 20 volunteers.
Organizers ask that volunteers wear closed-toed shoes, long pants and a mask and bring bottled water.
