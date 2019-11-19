A defendant in a May 2015 capital murder case who’s already been sentenced to prison testified Monday that Cedric Cowan, who is now on trial, and his older brother, Joseph Cowan, were the shooters in the crime spree.
Amani Goodwin, 21, who was wearing black and white striped prison clothing, said he met Cedric Cowan while they were students at Horizon High School. Goodwin was 17 and a student at Austin High School when, on May 13, 2015, he and Cowan talked about “hitting a lick,” or robbing people, he said.
After eating dinner with his family, Goodwin went to the Cowan house, meeting up with the Cowans and another defendant, Cortez Mitchell, and another person he didn’t know.
Goodwin testified Joseph Cowan had a .380-caliber handgun, Cedric Cowan had a .22-caliber rifle and the unknown person had a .25-caliber handgun, while he and Mitchell were unarmed.
Cowan, 20, is one of four defendants, including his older brother, charged in several robberies and the shooting deaths of Joshua Davis, 25, at Wilson Morgan Park and Antonio Hernandez-Lopez, 27, at an Albert Street home over several days in May 2015. Cedric Cowan is the only defendant who has not been sentenced.
Goodwin said he was driving his mother’s car, a silver Nissan Altima, with the other three as passengers when they saw “some kids” on the playground at Julia Harris Elementary. He parked at the curb on the side of the school, and “we snuck up on the kids,” he said.
The guns were pointed at the four or five people there, he said. Goodwin said he grabbed a set of keys, which he later threw out the car window, and a Fossil watch, necklace and cellphone were among the items taken.
Goodwin said they later noticed a man out walking and when Goodwin pulled the car over and the man approached the car, Joseph Cowan shot at the man with the .380 and Cedric shot at him with the .22 rifle.
Goodwin testified that, on May 15, he again picked up the Cowans and Mitchell, and Joseph Cowan had the .380 again, and Cedric Cowan had the .22. Goodwin said he stopped the car at a curb and Cedric Cowan shot into the window of a house with the .22. The Cowans also shot at the porch of another home where some people were sitting.
--
Hernandez-Lopez
Next, they passed two Hispanic men in the carport of a home, and Goodwin said he stopped the car at the curb down the street.
All four got out of the car, and their faces were all covered, except for Mitchell's, and Goodwin said he gave Mitchell his Oklahoma City Thunder cap to help cover his face.
The four walked up to the carport, with the Cowans in front both carrying weapons, Goodwin said. Mitchell tried to take the watch from the arm of one of the men, Hernandez-Lopez, while the other man ran away, Goodwin testified, and the Cowans started shooting at the man who stayed behind.
Goodwin said he and Mitchell ran away and when the Cowans joined them, they drove off.
The four ended up at Wilson Morgan Park, where they saw someone at the pavilion, Goodwin said, and Goodwin parked toward at the back of the park.
When questioned by Assistant District Attorney Paul Matthews, Goodwin said no one talked about quitting and going home.
“We snuck up behind” the man at the pavilion, with the Cowans holding their guns on him, Goodwin said.
“He started screaming, ‘Daddy,’ ” Goodwin said, then Cedric Cowan struck him multiple times on his right side with the butt end of the rifle. “He was still screaming,” and Joseph Cowan “walked up and shot him in the head” at close range.
Goodwin said he met up with a friend and drove around in her car drinking vodka while Joseph Cowan drove off with the other two in the Altima.
He said when he met up again with the three and got back in his mother’s car, he noticed a black Michael Kors purse that hadn’t been there before. In earlier testimony, a Decatur woman said she was robbed on May 15 by two people at gunpoint, and her black Michael Kors purse was taken.
Goodwin said he “faked” a call from his mother, dropped off the Cowans and Mitchell at the Cowan home and drove to his home.
Asked by Assistant District Attorney Paul Matthews why he took part in the crimes, Goodwin said he thought the others were “cool and I wanted them to like me.”
In cross examination, Carl Cole, one of Cedric Cowan’s attorneys, asked the identity of the unknown person with them at the school. Goodwin said he wasn’t sure, but he did mention a first and last name and said he had told authorities.
He said he doesn’t know where that person is, but thought he had seen him at the Morgan County Jail.
“None of this happens if you don’t agree to drive these people around?” Cole asked. “I don’t know about that,” Goodwin said.
“Every bit of your testimony is to minimize your involvement?” Cole said. “No sir,” Goodwin said. Responding to Cole’s questioning, Goodwin said he realized that authorities were looking for his car and he cleaned it up afterwards, removing unused bullets.
“You got a deal, didn’t you?” Cole asked. “Yes sir,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin in January 2018 entered a guilty plea to two counts of felony murder and three counts of first-degree robbery, according to court documents. He was sentenced to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole for each felony murder count and 20 years for each robbery count. In the plea deal, the state agreed not to oppose his parole.
--
Lowery testimony
In other testimony on Monday, a former crime scene technician, Jonathan Lowery, testified he gathered and packaged evidence at the Cowan home on 12th Avenue and submitted it to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
According to his testimony, the items he collected and photographed included a Lorcin .380-caliber handgun, Glenfield and Marlin .22-caliber rifles and a swab taken to collect DNA from the pistol. He said detective Jeff Clem was also there, keeping an inventory log of the evidence.
On cross examination by Brent Burney, another attorney of Cowan’s, Lowery said he also collected .22-caliber rounds from around the house.
When Burney asked Lowery if he saw the damaged .22-caliber rounds that he had seized from a back bedroom listed on the inventory log, Lowery checked the log and said no.
Burney also asked Lowery about the testimony last week of a state firearms expert who said he had to remove a damaged round from the chamber of one of the rifles. Lowery said he had cleared or removed a round from a weapon for safety reasons.
During questioning from Burney, Lowery said he left the Decatur Police Department in October 2018. He said that he had taken a gold ring in 2013 from the police evidence room, out of the trash from old purged evidence, and traded it at a pawn shop for boxes of ammunition to give to police officers for training purposes. He said he is now a code enforcement officer with the City of Decatur.
He said that police Chief Nate Allen had placed him on administrative leave, and later suspended his police authority.
